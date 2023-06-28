35+ Companies Join Bunker Labs' America's Business Mission to Support Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurship

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bunker Labs launched America's Business Mission to rally business and civic leaders around military entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to connect capital, resources, and networks to the Bunker Labs community of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs ready to take their businesses to the next level.

America's Business Mission Partner Badge
"America's Business Mission is a call to action for business and civic leaders to support and connect with veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs," says Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. "Bunker Labs entrepreneurs feature some of the most innovative companies and determined founders in the world. Unfortunately, the nature of their service creates a Grand Canyon-sized opportunity gap. America's Business Mission is all about building bridges for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs to access capital, resources, and networks."

Businesses and individuals can join America's Business Mission as a Business Partner by making a donation, or request to join the mission as a Capital Partner or Ecosystem Partner. Business Partners fund Bunker Labs operations with a donation, while Capital Partners work with Bunker Labs to provide more capital access opportunities to Bunker Labs' veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. Ecosystem Partners offer services that help advance entrepreneurship nationally or locally through education, connections, and advocacy.

Bunker Labs is proud to announce our initial partners in America's Business Mission. These individuals and organizations have stepped up and pledged to support veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship, and we look forward to working with them to make the dreams of countless veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs come true.

To learn more about joining America's Business Mission alongside 35+ other partners, please visit https://bunkerlabs.org/americas-business-mission/.

Business Partners

Arbo's Cheese Dip
ASMG
Cushman & Wakefield
Effective Flow Connections, LLC
Expansia
FayVen
Grit Digital Health
ISI Professional Services
Office Libations
OMNICOMMANDER
Permits.com
Powder River Industries
Smarter Reality, LLC
TeamWorx Security
Top O Hill Farm Learning
White Harvest Energy

Capital Partners

Academy Investor Network
Clearyst
Context Ventures
Hello Alice
Localvest
Moonshots Capital
Scout Ventures
Task Force X Capital
Veteran Ventures Capital
Wealth Stack

Ecosystem Partners

Action Zone, Inc.
Bob Woodruff Foundation
D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Syracuse University
Google for Startups
Hiring Our Heroes, US Chamber of Commerce Foundation
NaVOBA
Right to Start

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a nationwide not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Veteran Service Organization (VSO) that provides community, programs, and courses to help veterans and military spouses launch and grow successful businesses.

