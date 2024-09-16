35-Foot Illuminated Puppet Scales the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids at ArtPrize 2024 Opening Celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --– The reveal of a promised "big" surprise at the ArtPrize 2024 Opening Celebration unfolded last Friday in Grand Rapids when a 35-foot illuminated puppet scaled the Amway Grand Plaza to the delight and wonder of those in attendance. Known as David, the puppet is the creation of The Underground Circus , a professional circus company hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia.

An Enormous, Elegant Spectacle

35ft tall puppet scales the Amway Grand in Grand Rapids, MI

David is the largest marionette in North America and the only one in the world designed to hold circus acts in its hands. Created for the opening of Vancouver's newest Convention Centre, it's been featured at events such as the TED wrap party in Long Beach, California, the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show, and inside the Vancouver Public Library.

See More of David at ArtPrize 2024

In addition to serving as the star of the Opening Celebration, visitors at this year's ArtPrize will have the opportunity to get up close to David and even assist in controlling the marionette. David will be located at 45 Ottawa Ave, September 16th through the 25th. Activation times and details can be found on the Artprize website.

And to top off the sixteen days of ArtPrize, David will return as part of a one-of-a-kind performance at the Closing Ceremony starting at 6:30pm on September 27, located outside Kendall College of Art and Design at Pearl Street and Division Avenue.

For more information on ArtPrize, please visit www.artprize.org

About ArtPrize

ArtPrize is an international art competition held annually in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The event invites artists from around the world to exhibit their work in various venues across the city, with visitors voting to determine the winners of cash prizes. ArtPrize aims to celebrate creativity, foster community engagement, and promote dialogue around art and culture. ArtPrize will be held September 13-28, 2024.

