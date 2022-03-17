35 generic manufacturers sign agreements with MPP to produce low-cost, generic versions of Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment nirmatrelvir in combination with ritonavir for supply in 95 low- and middle-income countries
Mar 17, 2022, 12:32 ET
GENEVA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced today that it has signed agreements with 35 companies to manufacture the generic version of Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment nirmatrelvir, which in combination with a low dose of ritonavir can be supplied in 95 low- and middle-income countries.
