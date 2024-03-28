35 National Partners Representing Over 3 Million Women Join Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation's Growing Coalition

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation welcomed 35 organizations committed to uplifting American women's history and empowering women and girls as the Foundation's founding cohort of National Partners. Together, the Foundation and its National Partners - which represent more than three million women across the world - will celebrate the contributions of women to American democracy through the establishment of the first memorial on the National Mall dedicated to American women's history.

"As we prepare to honor the 250th year of American democracy in 2026, our partners know it is more urgent than ever that the commemorative works in our nation's capital fully reflect the richness of the American story," said Anna Laymon, Executive Director of the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation. "Women's accomplishments have long been overlooked in our federal monuments and memorials, but by working together with our partners we will ensure that the role women played in shaping our country is finally part of the historical narrative on the National Mall. We are honored to have this distinguished coalition of partners joining us in this work, and we look forward to welcoming more and more champions to this project."

"The National Council of Negro Women was founded by suffragist, activist, and educator Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, and we are proud to partner with the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation to uplift the ideals of freedom, justice, and opportunity catalyzed by Dr. Bethune's life and legacy through a permanent memorial on the National Mall. Working together, we will build a monument that lifts all women out of the footnotes of history and inspires a new generation to continue Dr. Bethune's march towards equality for all," said Shavon Arline-Bradley, President and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women.

Added Melanie Schild, CEO of the Association of Junior Leagues International: "A life well lived is one that leaves your community better than you found it, and this monument will pay tribute to every American woman who, in her own way, did a world of good. The Junior League is proud to support the Women's Suffrage National Monument and we encourage women across the country to get excited, get involved, and get ready for monumental change."

Laymon added: "This transformative project will make a difference both today - through its message that women's contributions matter - and for generations to come. But, we can't do it alone. And we don't want to do it alone. We encourage organizations and individuals across the Nation to join us in this historic and critically important work. Together, we will make history."

The 35 organizations joining the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation today as National Partners are:

National Council of Negro Women

Smithsonian American Women's History Museum

National Archives Records Administration

Daughters of the American Revolution

Association of Junior Leagues International

Library of Congress

Association of African American Museums

National Women's Hall of Fame

Kennedy Center

Military Women's Memorial

National Women's History Alliance

Federation of State Humanities Councils

National Women's History Museum

American Association of State and Local Histories

National Parks Conservation Association

Association of Black Women Historians

National Museum of Women in the Arts

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Workhouse Arts Center

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Representation Project

Destination DC

A Tour of Her Own

Alice Paul Institute

Brookgreen Gardens

National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House

Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

Harriet Tubman Home

Justice Bell Foundation

Monticello

Lucy Burns Museum

Made By US

National Women's Studies Association (NWSA)

Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation

National Sculpture Society

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

The Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation was authorized by Congress in Public Law 116-217 to lead the effort to fund, design, develop, and construct the Women's Suffrage National Monument, which will serve as a lasting legacy of the longest political movement in American history and honor the generations of women who lobbied, marched, picketed, and protested in their decades-long fight for equality. For more information visit www.womensmonument.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

SUPPORT

The Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation is driven by the generous financial support of our donors. Like most monuments and memorials, the Women's Suffrage National Monument will be funded in its entirety through private donations, and we need your support to tell the stories of generations of women who waged and won the battle for the ballot. Simply put, we can't do this without you. Learn more about our movement, donate , and be a part of history.

