35% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry | Evolving Opportunities with Emerson Electric Co. & General Electric Co. |17000+ Technavio Report

Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry - Driver & Challenge

The digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry is driven by the rise in investments and partnerships. However, factors such as lack of skilled labor may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry - Revenue Generating Segment

The digital transformation market share growth in the oil and gas industry by the IoT segment will be significant for revenue-generating. The increasing need for transparency in operations and tighter controls on production and distribution are driving oil and gas operators to adopt wireless IoT technology to enhance and optimize the production and distribution chain. The implementation of IoT is projected to transform the oil and gas industry at a rapid pace. The deployment of IoT solutions across the value chain aids the oil and gas industry in the form of downstream sensors to surface control valves with real-time data analysis. Thus, with IoT solutions, oil and gas organizations are enhancing their operations, making better decisions, and creating a safer working environment along the entire value chain.

Some of key Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry Players:



The digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry is fragmented and the vendors are increasingly opting for technological innovations and partnerships to compete in the market.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Teradata Corp.

Digital Transformation Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

IoT - size and forecast 2020-2025

E&P software - size and forecast 2020-2025

Big data - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud computing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital Transformation Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital Transformation Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.38% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 43.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.38 Regional analysis North America, APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

