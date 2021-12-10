35% of Growth to Originate from North America for Marketing Consulting Market | Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post-Pandemic | Technavio

Bain and Co. Inc.- The company also offers marketing consulting solutions that help in transforming marketing with a practical, proven combination of analytics, customer-centric data insights and a test-and-learn approach, under the brand name of Bain and company.

BearingPoint Holding BV- The company offers marketing consulting solutions that generate sustainable growth by identifying the best marketing strategy by focusing on customer needs and innovating with new value propositions and personalize customer engagement through precision marketing enablers to maximize digital campaign ROI with the help and knowledge from digital marketing platform certified consultants, under the brand name of BearingPoint Holding.

Boston Consulting Group Inc.- The company offers marketing consulting solutions by balancing go-to-market innovations with traditional sales-force lever and creating value propositions and experiences that resonate with customers, under the brand name of Boston Consulting.

One of the key factors driving growth in the marketing consulting market is the rising need for improved customer digital experience. With the increase in market competition, marketing consulting firms are under constant pressure to deliver services as per the changing demand from clients and at affordable prices, which has encouraged organizations to improve the efficiency of their marketing campaigns and operations by providing information to the target audience. Marketing automation software analyzes organization-wide marketing data based on facts and offers statistical alerts for companies to make investment-related decisions for marketing. It has become essential for organizations to effectively manage the customers' digital experience to retain the existing customers and attract new ones. In addition, customers are doing thorough secondary research on domains on the latest technology updates and reviews before making any purchase decisions in the company. Thus, there is a need for marketing consulting firms to provide customers with a sophisticated digital experience.

The increased risks related to data security and privacy will be a major challenge for the marketing consulting market during the forecast period. Cloud-based marketing automation software is a convenient and cost-effective solution to manage marketing consulting. However, organizations will transfer their data or information to the cloud only if the services are secure and reliable. The adoption of cloud-based marketing automation software reduces the center's control over data, and marketing consulting firms become more dependent on cloud computing service providers. The risk of information leakage is also high, which could result in the misuse or manipulation of data. Therefore, increasing concerns related to data security are compelling many organizations to delay the adoption of cloud-based marketing automation software in marketing consulting firms. Marketing consulting firms are concerned about security and are introducing measures to prevent any security breach, as it significantly impacts their productivity and reputation.

Marketing Consulting Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the marketing consulting market by Service (MMICS, SDCS, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for marketing consulting in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions. The emergence of digital consulting in the marketing consulting market and the rise of globalization will facilitate the marketing consulting market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Marketing Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

