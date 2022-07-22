35% of IT Spending Market Growth by Audit Firms to Originate from North America, Data on Market Share, Size, Growth, Global Industry Revenue, Business Demand, Forecast, and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights-

The IT spending market by audit firms market report offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Apple Inc., Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and SAP SE among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Accenture Plc - The company offers software and platforms, such as Powering the platform future.

Capgemini SE - The company offers software for cloud services, such as Cloud Strategy.

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers IT spend solutions, under the payment and consumption solutions.

Regional Market Outlook

The IT spending market by audit firms is segmented by Type (IT services, IT software, and IT hardware) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for IT spending market by audit firms market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Countries such as the US and Canada have strict laws and regulations. This demands the presence of organizations that issue security to the public, which, in turn, is compelling organizations to produce financial statements that comply with the generally accepted accounting standards. This will facilitate the IT spending market by audit firms market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

IT Spending Market by Audit Firms Driver:

Increasing adoption of audit management services:

Many audit firms are adopting audit management software with advanced features such as time-tracking, built-in remediation workflows, and risk assessment methodologies.

Cloud-based audit management software is becoming increasingly popular among audit firms due to various benefits such as the low up-front cost of ownership, flexible payment options, and the lack of maintenance overhead costs.

Audit firms are investing in adopting audit management software and services, which will support the growth of the global IT spending by audit firms market.

IT Spending Market by Audit Firms Challenge:

Data security concerns:

Audit firms have substantial amounts of critical data and information related to auditing. These firms require complex IT security infrastructure to protect their confidential data.

Audit firms increasingly focus on securing their clients data because of the rise in the number of cyberattacks and security breaches. An auditing firm that fails to secure its clients data can lose its reputation, which will reduce its profits drastically.

For instance, in August 2021, Accenture Plc was attacked by the LockBit gang. The hackers accessed customer information and confidential emails. The hack was facilitated because the admin user failed to use the two-factor authentication method for confidential accounts.

Such instances can negatively impact the brand image of audit firms. Thus, data security concerns are expected to limit the growth of the market.

Audit Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 746.51 million, progressing at a CAGR of 12.70% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. This market research report also extensively covers market segmentation by Deployment (on-premises and cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Customs Audit Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.10 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The customs audit market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and More.

IT Spending Market by Audit Firms Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Apple Inc., Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Type

5.3 IT services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: IT services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: IT services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 IT software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: IT software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: IT software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 IT hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: IT hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: IT hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 44: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 47: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 49: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Capgemini SE

Exhibit 54: Capgemini SE - Overview



Exhibit 55: Capgemini SE - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Capgemini SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 63: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 71: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 86: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 87: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 88: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

