35% of seniors willing to risk COVID-19 to work, finds November SimplyWise Retirement Confidence Index

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The November 2020 SimplyWise Index found that 59% of all Americans are more concerned about their retirement today compared to a year ago. Other key findings from the bi-monthly report included:

71% of Americans 70+ are now concerned about Social Security running out – up from 29% in July.

43% of Social Security beneficiaries now worry about outliving their savings in retirement.

47% of Americans experienced an attempted Social Security scam in the last 3 months.

19% of people in their 50s now plan to work full-time in retirement (up from 8% in May).

Nearly half of people laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19 saved $0 for retirement in the last year – up from 27% in September.

Nearly half of people laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19 saved $0 for retirement in the last year – up from 27% in September.

29% of 401k holders are now planning to withdraw early from that account to pay the bills – a pandemic high. 34% of Americans are now planning to change their investment strategy to keep more in cash accounts.

56% of Americans are willing to risk getting COVID in order to work, including 35% of seniors (60+).

94% of Democrats vs. 63% of Republicans are willing to follow a national mask mandate if instituted.

The bi-monthly study was conducted as an online, random sample survey of 1,090 Americans ages 18+ between November 8-10, 2020 to explore sentiment about savings and Social Security, particularly given the recent election and worsening COVID-19 numbers. It is part of SimplyWise's ongoing efforts to help Americans maximize savings and retirement benefits, particularly given COVID-closures of Social Security offices .

"You need to do what is right for your personal financial situation to get through these challenging times," says Sam Abbas, CEO of SimplyWise, a savings fintech. "But given today's uncertainty, it's more important than ever that when you're back on your feet, you prioritize organizing your finances, understanding what you're owed in earned , spousal or survivor benefits from Social Security, and investing in your future."

