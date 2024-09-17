35 Pioneering Indian DeepTech Startups join the USA Delegation for nasscom's Flagship InnoTrek 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As frontier technologies rapidly evolve, India's DeepTech sector has experienced significant growth in recent years. To rank among the top three global DeepTech ecosystems, patient capital for scaling, robust R&D collaborations with academia for cutting-edge innovation, and enhanced market access through ecosystem connections are crucial. To foster this growth, nasscom has launched the 8th edition of its flagship InnoTrek program from September 17-26, 2024, in the U.S., connecting India's DeepTech ecosystem to the world.

InnoTrek 2024 offers a ten-day immersive experience across multiple US cities (New York, New Jersey, Chicago and San Fransisco), connecting 35 Indian DeepTech startups with leading tech giants, investors, and mentors. The program includes pre-event virtual sessions on crucial topics like go-to-market strategies and funding opportunities in the US, along with a dedicated 'India Deep Tech Day Confluence' showcasing the transformative potential of the Indian deeptech industry.

The program will offer exclusive networking reception with prominent investors, venture capitalists, and potential clients in the financial sector and relevant industries, customer connect session at Mphasis, pre-arranged connect & pitch session with Tech experts and investors at prominent corporates campuses such as Plug and Play, Western Digital and Cognizant along with a visit to Stanford University campus for tech/GTM collaboration. InnoTrek 2024 will also host a welcome reception with the Indian embassy representatives and program partners and introductions to key stakeholders in the Silicon Valley ecosystem.

Speaking on the programme, Kritika Murugesan, Senior Director- Deep Tech & Startups at nasscom, said, "India's technology landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the rapid rise of DeepTech startups. Over the years, InnoTrek has built a strong legacy of empowering startups, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with leading technology disruptors, venture capitalists, accelerators, and partners. nasscom InnoTrek 2024 is tailored to equip Indian DeepTech startups with the insights and tools needed to navigate the dynamic global DeepTech ecosystem."

An invite-only delegation, InnoTrek connects Indian tech and DeepTech startups with the tech, business, and investor ecosystems globally, offering the chance to engage with leading technology disruptors, venture capitalists, accelerators, and partners. The program offers critical insights into international expansion, funding opportunities, and the role of DeepTech in shaping a sustainable future. Serving as a platform for knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships, and market access, InnoTrek empowers startups to scale on the global stage. Over its seven editions, InnoTrek has impacted more than 200 startups, connecting them with over 250 speakers, mentors, and investors from Silicon Valley and the Middle East.

Annexure:

Meet the 35 Pioneering DeepTech Startups Headed for InnoTrek USA 2024

1. AIVOT AI: AIVOT AI is a new age artificial intelligence company born in 2019. Its aim is to use AI and Data Sciences in revolutionizing various industries, businesses besides embedding AI in all aspects of life.

2. Algomox: A leader in AI-driven IT management automation, addressing the complexities of Cloud, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity.

3. AppSentinels AI: A cybersecurity startup protecting billions of APIs/calls for customers in various sectors using a platform that builds deep understanding of applications.

4. AuditorsDesk: A fintech startup with a SaaS based platform designed for auditors, streamlining audit processes and enhancing collaboration.

15. GoCodeo AI Technologies: A company that focuses on bringing efficient treatment and devices to reduce iatrogenic conditions - A health complication arising due to a medical treatment.

6. Bankailabs (Panamax): An AI-powered accelerator transforming FinTech, Telecom, and other domains with cutting-edge technology.

7. Bobble AI: An innovative consumer AI platform with over 100 million users in the Indian subcontinent.

8. CogniFirst Technologies: An AI company that has built many leading Security products in the past and is now revenue generating and protecting over 50 billion APIs/calls for customers.

9. Contiinex: A leader in AI-driven IT management automation (AIOps), addressing the complexities of Cloud, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity.

10. EcoRatings: A startup working towards building a Water Positive Ecosystem, with focus on Water Guzzlers - Industrial Facilities, Urban utilities, Smart Cities, Hospitals.

11. EQUIP9: An AI agent for white-box software testing, aiming to reduce iatrogenic conditions and simplifying procedures.

12. FluxGen Sustainable Technologies: A company dedicated to transforming the heavy equipment industry with AI-driven IT management automation (AIOps).

13. Gigin Technologies: An AI company that specializes in audio-video analytics, offering a comprehensive platform that harnesses the power of advanced automation and Generative AI to fortify Operational Resilience.

14. GoCodeo AI Technologies:

15. Humanify Technologies: A company that integrates AI and Quantum Technologies - building a 25 qubit Quantum Computer and Software platforms leveraging AI and Quantum inspired algorithms.

16. Keeves Technologies: A company that leads in Enterprise Resiliency Automation, delivering true 1-Click Resilience with up to 80% faster RTOs and 50% cost savings.

17. Life Bound Technologies: A company that revolutionizes space safety and logistics with cutting-edge green propulsion systems for satellites.

18. Living Things:

19. LivNSense Green Opps: LivNSense is working towards the management and optimization of Greenhouse Gas Emissions from bottom up approach.

20. Manastu Space Technologies:

21. Perpetuuiti Technosoft: A company that leads in Enterprise Resiliency Automation, delivering true 1-Click Resilience with up to 80% faster RTOs and 50% cost savings.

22. PrivaSapien: A technology company dedicated to architecting Privacy Enhancing and Responsible AI (PERAI) solutions for enterprises.

23. QpiAI India: A company that vertically integrates AI and Quantum Technologies - building a 25 qubit Quantum Computer and Software platforms leveraging AI and Quantum inspired algorithms.

24. Rezo.ai: A company that boosts team productivity and engagement using Behavioral Science and AI.

25. SCIKIQ Data:

26. SecneurX Technologies: A cybersecurity company dedicated to protecting organizations from targeted attacks.

27. Staqu Technologies: Staqu innovates with JARVIS, a pure-play SaaS solution for seamless CCTV integration and advanced analytics across diverse sectors like retail, infrastructure, and healthcare.

28. Stylumia AI: A company that enables leading Fortune 500 companies, big box retailers, vertical brands, and specialty stores with game-changing AI to stay ahead as the Retail sector is undergoing a seismic shift.

29. SustLabs:

30. SwitchOn:

31. Syook: A no-code IIoT platform empowering industries to build custom IoT solutions trusted by leaders like ONGC, Coal India, Indian Railways, Medtronic, Unilever, Fiat, and more.

32. Trinzz: An AI company that specializes in audio-video analytics, offering a comprehensive platform that harnesses the power of advanced automation and Generative AI to fortify Operational Resilience.

33. TWYN: A company that boosts team productivity and engagement using Behavioral Science and AI.

34. UNINO Healthcare:

35. Worxogo Solutions: A company that boosts team productivity and engagement using Behavioral Science and AI.

