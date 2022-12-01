35-Year Energy Industry Legend, Lloyd Pirtle, Joins PAXON Energy and Infrastructure Startup in Key Leadership Role

Pirtle to Drive 9th Fastest Growing Company in America to Next Level as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Operations

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending a majority of his career at the 100-year-old global leader in oil and gas pipelines, TD Williamson, Lloyd Pirtle has been tapped by the startup PAXON Energy and Infrastructure as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Operations. The highly accomplished oil, gas and utilities operational executive will drive PAXON's growth strategies beyond the last three years which logged an astonishing 22742% in revenue growth.

"Lloyd's depth of knowledge will be invaluable as we move forward aiding the utilities to maintain and upgrade our country's aging infrastructure," said Founder of PAXON, Nooshin Behroyan. "Having Lloyd as part of our experienced team is a coup for a startup and will, no doubt, help us continue to make a healthful impact that will support several generations ahead."

Prior to Paxon, Lloyd led the team at Integrity Solutions for 2 years, TD Williamson, Inc. for 25 years, and Kerotest Manufacturing (valve manufacturer) for 10 years providing technical support for pipeline integrity products and services throughout the US, Canada and Latin America.

"I've always worked for companies that encourage the highest ethical standards, superior quality products and services and are driven to grow by means of stellar performance and hard work. I'm now happy to say I've joined Paxon Engineering & Infrastructure", said Lloyd Pirtle, Sr VP of Business Development & Operations. "I've always done my level best to "leave things better off than I found them". These include interests in, but are not limited to customer service quality, productivity, revenue streams, profitability and the customer viewpoint of personal integrity."

About - PAXON Energy & Infrastructure - is a full-service engineering woman-owned energy infrastructure company that provides customized pipeline integrity services, methane recapture, electric grid modernization and vegetation management. PAXON is on a mission to inform, renovate and technologize utility companies with intel that strengthens and environmentalizes energy infrastructure into the next century. PAXON's customers are some of the nation's largest Department of Energy owned utilities whose revenue has skyrocketed 22742% in only 3 years and has been noted as the 9th fastest growing company in America. PAXON is a multi-award-winning firm and WBENC-certified firm.

