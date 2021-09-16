350 Afghan Families Evacuated, Provided Aid

According to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal, many families were living in limbo amid the growing crisis.

"Many Afghans wanted to return home but were worried about how they'd get back and how they'd cope once they did," Sohail said. "Many markets were burned down, and few supplies were left. Thanks to our donors, we were able to provide them with transportation, food and cash to help them rebuild their lives."

More than 270,000 Afghans have been forced to flee their homes since the beginning of the year, according to the UN. In total, over 4 million Afghans have been displaced, accounting for the second largest displaced population in the world after Syria. Many families fled escalating violence and instability in recent weeks, seeking shelter in the main city of Kabul. They stayed in make-shift tents or slept in public parks as the tenuous situation unfolded around them. Many Afghans had no means to return to their homes and no provisions once they did return.

Baitulmaal has been working with the Afghan-American-founded Education and Occupation Committee (EOC) to address the immediate needs of Afghan families as well as implement longer term projects once more stability is achieved. If you would like to learn more about or contribute to Baitulmaal's efforts in Afghanistan, please visit their website at Baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian aid organization that provides lifesaving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.

