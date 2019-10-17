$354 Million Composite Hoses Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composite Hoses Market by Media Type, by Inner Liner Type, by Application Type, by Pressure Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for composite hoses is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 354.0 million in 2024

This comprehensive report studies the composite hoses market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.



Composite hoses are preferred for the conveyance of fluids, such as aggressive chemicals, oil, cryogenic gases, inks & paints, and petroleum products, from one point to another. These hoses are used in a wide array of plants/industries including oil and petroleum refineries, steel plants, chemical plants, pharmaceutical plants, storage tank terminals, ink and paint industries, and paper mills. Apart from these applications, these hoses are also found usage in marine vessels and road tank haulages.



Composite hoses represent niche but extremely high-growth opportunities in years to come. . Organic growth in oil & gas production and chemical industry and increasing preference of composite hoses over their counterparts are the major factors spurring the growth of the market.



The unique construction of composite hoses provides some key benefits, such as lightweight, durable, greater flexibility, excellent shelf life, and better performance, which make them an easy product to handle. Such key benefits increase the acceptance of it in various applications. Furthermore, these benefits make these hoses more suitable for applications situated in highly vibrating regions and for conveying the highly corrosive chemicals. The use of composite hoses in the hydraulic fracturing process for extracting shale gas has given a new phase of opportunity for the market participants.



Based on the media type, the composite hoses market is segmented into oil & liquid fuel, gas, and chemical. Oil & liquid fuel media is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in the developing economies, such as China and India, is creating a greater demand for oil & gas. Also, the demand for the chemical is escalating at a healthy pace. To have a smooth supply of oils and liquid fuels, the demand for composite hoses is increasing at an excellent rate. It is estimated that oil & liquid fuel is estimated to remain the most dominant segment of the market in the coming five years.



Based on the inner liner type, the composite hoses market is segmented into polypropylene, fluoropolymers, polyamide, and others. Polypropylene liner is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Polypropylene liners are predominantly used in composite hoses, owing to their excellent flexibility, ease of handling, leak-free transfer of fluid, and good electrical conductivity.



Based on the application type, the composite hoses market is segmented into tank truck and railcar transfer, in-plant transfer, marine transfer, and others. Tank truck & railcar transfer is expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period, whereas in-plant transfer is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the same period. For tank truck application, composite hoses are mainly used to convey oil and liquid fuels from refineries to storage facilities and from storage facilities to petrol pumps.



In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest market for composite hoses during the forecast period. Increasing chemical production and rising fuel demand are fuelling the growth of composite hoses in the region. China is the growth engine of the region's market and is one of the largest producers of chemicals and petrochemicals in the world.



North America is projected to remain the second-largest market for composite hoses during the forecast period. Increasing fuel demand by the emerging economies and increasing shale gas production are triggering the demand for composite hoses in the region. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and is one of the largest producers of oil & gas in the world.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, composite hose manufacturers, and end-users. The development of lightweight and flexible composite hoses, expansion in untapped markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



