35th Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations Announced

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Film Independent announced the nominations for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Spirit Awards are the primary fundraiser for Film Independent's year-round programs, which cultivate the careers of emerging filmmakers and promote diversity and inclusion in the industry. Film Independent President Josh Welsh presided over the press conference with actors Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker, Deadpool 2) and Natasha Lyonne (Ad Astra, Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll) presenting the nominations, hosted by The LINE LA. Nominees for Best Feature included A Hidden Life, Clemency, The Farewell, Marriage Story and Uncut Gems. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Santa Monica beach-adjacent award show.

Marriage Story was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast. The Altman Award was created in 2008 in honor of legendary director Robert Altman who was known for creating extraordinary ensemble casts.

"The Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the best films of the year – films characterized by creative independence and original, provocative subject matter, as well as diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision," said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. "At a time when the film business is undergoing such change and challenges, it's important to loudly celebrate the work itself – the films! – and to recognize 2019 as a year of bold, audacious and accomplished filmmaking. That's what the Spirit Awards are all about."

Welsh added, "The Spirit Awards are a unique awards show in that the winners are chosen by the members of Film Independent, an open access organization made up of film lovers and filmmakers alike. To everyone who cares about film and who wants to help shine a bright light on the great work being made today, I urge you to join Film Independent by December 5 and become part of our voting body!"

Winners, who are selected by Film Independent Members, will be announced at the Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The awards ceremony will be held on the beach in Santa Monica, just north of the Santa Monica Pier. The show will be broadcast live exclusively on IFC at 2:00 pm PT/ 5:00 pm ET.

The Spirit Awards Nominating Committees selected nominees from over 430 submissions this year and applied the following guidelines in determining the nominations: uniqueness of vision, original and provocative subject matter, economy of means. The Spirit Awards Nominating Committees are comprised of writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, actors, critics, casting directors, film festival programmers and other working film professionals. Winners of the Spirit Awards Filmmaker Grants will be announced at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Filmmaker Grant and Nominee Brunch on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Film Independent is proud to announce the return of its collaboration with American Airlines, who joins for the sixth year and returns to fund the Bonnie Award, recognizing a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant. And we welcome this year's Official Automotive Partner, Mazda.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Stephanie Terifay Bédiée, Director of Corporate Partnerships, sterifay@filmindependent.org . To learn more about attending the Spirit Awards and supporting Film Independent please contact Jennifer Murby, Director of Individual Giving, jmurby@filmindependent.org .

For more information on submission guidelines, voting, the history of the Spirit Awards and more, please visit spiritawards.com.

Want to vote?

Film Independent Members vote to determine the winners at the Spirit Awards. Members can attend free Nominee Screening Series in Los Angeles, receive DVD screeners of select nominees by mail and digital screeners online. Members must be current by December 5, 2019 to receive full voting benefits. Join today at filmindependent.org/join.

2020 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)



A Hidden Life

Producers: Elisabeth Bentley, Dario Bergesio, Grant Hill, Josh Jeter

Clemency

Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong

The Farewell

Producers: Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Lulu Wang, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng

Marriage Story

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

Uncut Gems

Producers: Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Scott Rudin

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to the director and producer)

Booksmart

Director: Olivia Wilde

Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Katie Silberman

The Climb

Director/Producer: Michael Angelo Covino

Producers: Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin

Diane

Director: Kent Jones

Producers: Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Director/Producer: Joe Talbot

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Khaliah Neal, Christina Oh

The Mustang

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Producer: Ilan Goldman

See You Yesterday

Director: Stefon Bristol

Producer: Spike Lee

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Burning Cane

Writer/Director/Producer: Phillip Youmans

Producers: Ojo Akinlana, Jakob Johnson, Karen Kaia Livers, Mose Mayer,

Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, Cassandra Youmans

Colewell

Writer/Director: Tom Quinn

Producers: Joshua Blum, Alexandra Byer, Craig Shilowich, Matthew Thurm

Give Me Liberty

Writer/Director/Producer: Kirill Mikhanovsky

Writer/Producer: Alice Austen

Producers: Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush, Sergey Shtern

Premature

Writer/Director/Producer: Rashaad Ernesto Green

Writer: Zora Howard

Producer: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes

Wild Nights With Emily

Writer/Director/Producer: Madeleine Olnek

Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron

BEST DIRECTOR



Alma Har'el

Honey Boy

Lorene Scafaria

Hustlers

Julius Onah

Luce

Robert Eggers

The Lighthouse

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie

Uncut Gems

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach

Marriage Story

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder

To Dust

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie

Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu

Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney

High Flying Bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol

See You Yesterday

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen

Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy

Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe

Greener Grass

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger

The Vast of Night

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl

Hustlers

Jarin Blaschke

The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier

Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj

The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski

Midsommar

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau

The Third Wife

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie

Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook

Sword of Trust

Louise Ford

The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky

Give Me Liberty

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen

Colewell

Hong Chau

Driveways

Elisabeth Moss

Her Smell

Mary Kay Place

Diane

Alfre Woodard

Clemency

Renée Zellweger

Judy

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust

Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Luce

Robert Pattinson

The Lighthouse

Matthias Schoenaerts

The Mustang

Adam Sandler

Uncut Gems

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez

Hustlers

Taylor Russell

Waves

Lauren "LoLo" Spencer

Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer

Luce

Zhao Shuzhen

The Farewell

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe

The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe

Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf

Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce

Burning Cane

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast

Marriage Story

Director: Noah Baumbach

Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

American Factory

Director/Producer: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert

Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Jeff Reichert

Apollo 11

Director/Producer: Todd Douglas Miller

Producers: Evan Krauss, Thomas Baxley Petersen

For Sama

Director: Edward Watts

Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab

Honeyland

Director: Tamara Kotevska

Director/Producer: Ljubo Stefanov

Producer: Atanas Georgiev

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Director/Producer: Gabrielle Brady

Producers: Gizem Acarla, Samm Haillay, Alex Kelly, Alexander Wadouh

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Invisible Life

Brazil

Director: Karim Aïnouz

Les Misérables

France

Director: Ladj Ly

Parasite

South Korea

Director: Bong Joon-Ho

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

France

Director: Céline Sciamma

Retablo

Peru

Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L.

The Souvenir

United Kingdom

Director: Joanna Hogg

BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the third Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang

PRODUCERS AWARD – The 23rd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 26th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Rashaad Ernesto Green

Director of Premature

Ash Mayfair

Director of The Third Wife

Joe Talbot

Director of The Last Black Man in San Francisco

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 25th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Khalik Allah

Director of Black Mother

Davy Rothbart

Director of 17 Blocks

Nadia Shihab

Director of Jaddoland

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside

Director of América

About the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Now in its 35th year, the Film Independent Spirit Awards is an annual celebration honoring artist-driven films made with an economy of means by filmmakers whose films embody independence and originality. The Spirit Awards recognizes the achievements of American independent filmmakers and promotes the finest independent films of the year to a wider audience.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are sponsored by Premier Sponsors American Airlines, IFC and Mazda. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is the Official Spirit. FIJI Water is the Official Water. Getty Images is the Official Photographer. Town & Country Event Rentals is the Exclusive Rental Company.

About Film Independent

For over 38 years, Film Independent has helped filmmakers get their projects made and seen. The nonprofit's mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision.

In addition to producing the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the organization supports creative professionals with Artist Development programs, grants and labs, and signature mentorship program Project Involve fosters the careers of talented filmmakers from underrepresented communities. Weekly Education events and workshops equip filmmakers of all ages and experience levels with tools and resources. International programs include Global Media Makers, a cultural exchange program that provides career-building opportunities for international film professionals. Year-round screening series Film Independent Presents delivers monthly, unique cinematic experiences to Members in Los Angeles and beyond.

While working to make the entertainment industry more inclusive, Film Independent provides access to a network of like-minded artists. Film lovers, industry professionals and anyone passionate about visual storytelling can become a Member at filmindependent.org and find @FilmIndependent across social platforms.

About IFC

IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Baroness von Sketch Show, Sherman's Showcase and the upcoming Year of the Rabbit air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On, Slightly Off.

Media Credential Applications:

filmindependent.org/press

BY DISTRIBUTOR

DISTRIBUTOR NOMINATIONS # A24 The Farewell, Best Feature The Farewell, Best Supporting Female The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Best First Feature The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Best Supporting Male The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Someone to Watch Award The Lighthouse, Best Cinematography The Lighthouse, Best Director The Lighthouse, Best Editing The Lighthouse, Best Male Lead The Lighthouse, Best Supporting Male Midsommar, Best Cinematography The Souvenir, Best International Film Uncut Gems, Best Director Uncut Gems, Best Editing Uncut Gems, Best Feature Uncut Gems, Best Male Lead Uncut Gems, Best Screenplay Waves, Best Supporting Female 18 Amazon Studios Blow the Man Down, Best First Screenplay Honey Boy, Best Cinematography Honey Boy, Best Director Honey Boy, Best Supporting Male Honey Boy, Best Supporting Male Invisible Life, Best International Film Les Misérables, Best International Film The Vast of Night, Best First Screenplay 8 Annapurna Pictures/ United Artists Releasing Booksmart, Best First Feature 1 Array Releasing Burning Cane, Best Supporting Male Burning Cane, John Cassavetes Award 2 Film Movement The Third Wife, Best Cinematography The Third Wife, Best Editing The Third Wife, Someone to Watch Award 3 Focus Features The Mustang, Best First Feature The Mustang, Best Male Lead 2 Fox Searchlight Pictures A Hidden Life, Best Feature 1 Good Deed Entertainment To Dust, Best Screenplay 1 Grasshopper Film Black Mother, Truer Than Fiction Award 1 Gravitas Ventures Colewell, Best Female Lead Colewell, John Cassavetes Award 2 Greenwich Entertainment Wild Nights With Emily, John Cassavetes Award 1 Gunpowder & Sky Her Smell, Best Female Lead 1 IFC Films Diane, Best Female Lead Diane, Best First Feature Greener Grass, Best First Screenplay Premature, John Cassavetes Award Premature, Someone to Watch Award Sword of Trust, Best Editing 6 MTV Documentary Films 17 Blocks, Truer Than Fiction Award 1 Music Box Films Give Me Liberty, Best Editing Give Me Liberty, Best Male Lead Give Me Liberty, Best Supporting Female Give Me Liberty, John Cassavetes Award 4 NEON Apollo 11, Best Documentary Clemency, Best Feature Clemency, Best Female Lead Clemency, Best Screenplay Honeyland, Best Documentary Luce, Best Director Luce, Best Male Lead Luce, Best Supporting Female Parasite, Best International Film Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Best International Film 10 Netflix American Factory, Best Documentary High Flying Bird, Best Screenplay Marriage Story, Best Feature Marriage Story, Best Screenplay Marriage Story, Robert Altman Award See You Yesterday, Best First Feature See You Yesterday, Best First Screenplay 7 PBS Distribution For Sama, Best Documentary 1 Roadside Attractions Judy, Best Female Lead 1 Sentient Art Film Island of the Hungry Ghosts, Best Documentary 1 Sony Pictures Classics The Climb, Best First Feature 1 STXfilms Hustlers, Best Cinematography Hustlers, Best Director Hustlers, Best Supporting Female 3 Wolfe Releasing Retablo, Best International Film 1 No Distributor América, Truer Than Fiction Award Driveways, Best Female Lead Driveways, Best First Screenplay Jaddoland, Truer Than Fiction Award 4

47 NOMINATED FILMS

FILM TITLE CATEGORY # 17 Blocks Truer Than Fiction Award 1 A Hidden Life Best Feature 1 América Truer Than Fiction Award 1 American Factory Best Documentary 1 Apollo 11 Best Documentary 1 Black Mother Truer Than Fiction Award 1 Blow the Man Down Best First Screenplay 1 Booksmart Best First Feature 1 Burning Cane Best Supporting Male John Cassavetes Award 2 Clemency Best Feature Best Female Lead Best Screenplay 3 The Climb Best First Feature 1 Colewell Best Female Lead John Cassavetes Award 2 Diane Best Female Lead Best First Feature 2 Driveways Best Female Lead Best First Screenplay 2 The Farewell Best Feature Best Supporting Female 2 For Sama Best Documentary 1 Give Me Liberty Best Editing Best Male Lead Best Supporting Female John Cassavetes Award 4 Greener Grass Best First Screenplay 1 Her Smell Best Female Lead 1 High Flying Bird Best Screenplay 1 Honey Boy Best Cinematography Best Director Best Supporting Male Best Supporting Male 4 Honeyland Best Documentary 1 Hustlers Best Cinematography Best Director Best Supporting Female 3 Invisible Life Best International Film 1 Island of the Hungry Ghosts Best Documentary 1 Jaddoland Truer Than Fiction Award 1 Judy Best Female Lead 1 The Last Black Man in San Francisco Best First Feature Best Supporting Male Someone to Watch Award 3 Les Misérables Best International Film 1 The Lighthouse Best Cinematography Best Director Best Editing Best Male Lead Best Supporting Male 5 Luce Best Director Best Male Lead Best Supporting Female 3 Marriage Story Best Feature Best Screenplay Robert Altman Award 3 Midsommar Best Cinematography 1 The Mustang Best First Feature Best Male Lead 2 Parasite Best International Film 1 Portrait of a Lady on Fire Best International Film 1 Premature John Cassavetes Award Someone to Watch Award 2 Retablo Best International Film 1 See You Yesterday Best First Feature Best First Screenplay 2 The Souvenir Best International Film 1 Sword of Trust Best Editing 1 The Third Wife Best Cinematography Best Editing Someone to Watch Award 3 The Vast of Night Best First Screenplay 1 To Dust Best Screenplay 1 Uncut Gems Best Director Best Editing Best Feature Best Male Lead Best Screenplay 5 Waves Best Supporting Female 1 Wild Nights With Emily John Cassavetes Award 1

SOURCE Film Independent

