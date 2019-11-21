35th Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations Announced
Broadcast Live Exclusively on IFC Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET
American Airlines and IFC return as Premier Sponsors, joined by Mazda
Nov 21, 2019, 16:31 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Film Independent announced the nominations for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Spirit Awards are the primary fundraiser for Film Independent's year-round programs, which cultivate the careers of emerging filmmakers and promote diversity and inclusion in the industry. Film Independent President Josh Welsh presided over the press conference with actors Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker, Deadpool 2) and Natasha Lyonne (Ad Astra, Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll) presenting the nominations, hosted by The LINE LA. Nominees for Best Feature included A Hidden Life, Clemency, The Farewell, Marriage Story and Uncut Gems. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Santa Monica beach-adjacent award show.
Marriage Story was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast. The Altman Award was created in 2008 in honor of legendary director Robert Altman who was known for creating extraordinary ensemble casts.
"The Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the best films of the year – films characterized by creative independence and original, provocative subject matter, as well as diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision," said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. "At a time when the film business is undergoing such change and challenges, it's important to loudly celebrate the work itself – the films! – and to recognize 2019 as a year of bold, audacious and accomplished filmmaking. That's what the Spirit Awards are all about."
Welsh added, "The Spirit Awards are a unique awards show in that the winners are chosen by the members of Film Independent, an open access organization made up of film lovers and filmmakers alike. To everyone who cares about film and who wants to help shine a bright light on the great work being made today, I urge you to join Film Independent by December 5 and become part of our voting body!"
Winners, who are selected by Film Independent Members, will be announced at the Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The awards ceremony will be held on the beach in Santa Monica, just north of the Santa Monica Pier. The show will be broadcast live exclusively on IFC at 2:00 pm PT/ 5:00 pm ET.
The Spirit Awards Nominating Committees selected nominees from over 430 submissions this year and applied the following guidelines in determining the nominations: uniqueness of vision, original and provocative subject matter, economy of means. The Spirit Awards Nominating Committees are comprised of writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, actors, critics, casting directors, film festival programmers and other working film professionals. Winners of the Spirit Awards Filmmaker Grants will be announced at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Filmmaker Grant and Nominee Brunch on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Film Independent is proud to announce the return of its collaboration with American Airlines, who joins for the sixth year and returns to fund the Bonnie Award, recognizing a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant. And we welcome this year's Official Automotive Partner, Mazda.
2020 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS
BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
A Hidden Life
Producers: Elisabeth Bentley, Dario Bergesio, Grant Hill, Josh Jeter
Clemency
Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong
The Farewell
Producers: Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Lulu Wang, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng
Marriage Story
Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
Uncut Gems
Producers: Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Scott Rudin
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to the director and producer)
Booksmart
Director: Olivia Wilde
Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Katie Silberman
The Climb
Director/Producer: Michael Angelo Covino
Producers: Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin
Diane
Director: Kent Jones
Producers: Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Director/Producer: Joe Talbot
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Khaliah Neal, Christina Oh
The Mustang
Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Producer: Ilan Goldman
See You Yesterday
Director: Stefon Bristol
Producer: Spike Lee
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Burning Cane
Writer/Director/Producer: Phillip Youmans
Producers: Ojo Akinlana, Jakob Johnson, Karen Kaia Livers, Mose Mayer,
Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, Cassandra Youmans
Colewell
Writer/Director: Tom Quinn
Producers: Joshua Blum, Alexandra Byer, Craig Shilowich, Matthew Thurm
Give Me Liberty
Writer/Director/Producer: Kirill Mikhanovsky
Writer/Producer: Alice Austen
Producers: Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush, Sergey Shtern
Premature
Writer/Director/Producer: Rashaad Ernesto Green
Writer: Zora Howard
Producer: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes
Wild Nights With Emily
Writer/Director/Producer: Madeleine Olnek
Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron
BEST DIRECTOR
Alma Har'el
Honey Boy
Lorene Scafaria
Hustlers
Julius Onah
Luce
Robert Eggers
The Lighthouse
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie
Uncut Gems
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach
Marriage Story
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder
To Dust
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie
Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu
Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney
High Flying Bird
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol
See You Yesterday
Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen
Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy
Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe
Greener Grass
James Montague & Craig W. Sanger
The Vast of Night
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl
Hustlers
Jarin Blaschke
The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier
Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj
The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski
Midsommar
BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau
The Third Wife
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie
Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook
Sword of Trust
Louise Ford
The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky
Give Me Liberty
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen
Colewell
Hong Chau
Driveways
Elisabeth Moss
Her Smell
Mary Kay Place
Diane
Alfre Woodard
Clemency
Renée Zellweger
Judy
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust
Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Luce
Robert Pattinson
The Lighthouse
Matthias Schoenaerts
The Mustang
Adam Sandler
Uncut Gems
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer Lopez
Hustlers
Taylor Russell
Waves
Lauren "LoLo" Spencer
Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer
Luce
Zhao Shuzhen
The Farewell
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Willem Dafoe
The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe
Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf
Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce
Burning Cane
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast
Marriage Story
Director: Noah Baumbach
Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
American Factory
Director/Producer: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert
Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Jeff Reichert
Apollo 11
Director/Producer: Todd Douglas Miller
Producers: Evan Krauss, Thomas Baxley Petersen
For Sama
Director: Edward Watts
Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab
Honeyland
Director: Tamara Kotevska
Director/Producer: Ljubo Stefanov
Producer: Atanas Georgiev
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Director/Producer: Gabrielle Brady
Producers: Gizem Acarla, Samm Haillay, Alex Kelly, Alexander Wadouh
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
Invisible Life
Brazil
Director: Karim Aïnouz
Les Misérables
France
Director: Ladj Ly
Parasite
South Korea
Director: Bong Joon-Ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
France
Director: Céline Sciamma
Retablo
Peru
Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L.
The Souvenir
United Kingdom
Director: Joanna Hogg
BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the third Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang
PRODUCERS AWARD – The 23rd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 26th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Rashaad Ernesto Green
Director of Premature
Ash Mayfair
Director of The Third Wife
Joe Talbot
Director of The Last Black Man in San Francisco
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 25th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Khalik Allah
Director of Black Mother
Davy Rothbart
Director of 17 Blocks
Nadia Shihab
Director of Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside
Director of América
About the Film Independent Spirit Awards
Now in its 35th year, the Film Independent Spirit Awards is an annual celebration honoring artist-driven films made with an economy of means by filmmakers whose films embody independence and originality. The Spirit Awards recognizes the achievements of American independent filmmakers and promotes the finest independent films of the year to a wider audience.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards are sponsored by Premier Sponsors American Airlines, IFC and Mazda. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is the Official Spirit. FIJI Water is the Official Water. Getty Images is the Official Photographer. Town & Country Event Rentals is the Exclusive Rental Company.
About Film Independent
For over 38 years, Film Independent has helped filmmakers get their projects made and seen. The nonprofit's mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision.
In addition to producing the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the organization supports creative professionals with Artist Development programs, grants and labs, and signature mentorship program Project Involve fosters the careers of talented filmmakers from underrepresented communities. Weekly Education events and workshops equip filmmakers of all ages and experience levels with tools and resources. International programs include Global Media Makers, a cultural exchange program that provides career-building opportunities for international film professionals. Year-round screening series Film Independent Presents delivers monthly, unique cinematic experiences to Members in Los Angeles and beyond.
While working to make the entertainment industry more inclusive, Film Independent provides access to a network of like-minded artists. Film lovers, industry professionals and anyone passionate about visual storytelling can become a Member at filmindependent.org and find @FilmIndependent across social platforms.
About IFC
IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Baroness von Sketch Show, Sherman's Showcase and the upcoming Year of the Rabbit air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On, Slightly Off.
Media Credential Applications:
filmindependent.org/press
BY DISTRIBUTOR
|
DISTRIBUTOR
|
NOMINATIONS
|
#
|
A24
|
The Farewell, Best Feature
The Farewell, Best Supporting Female
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Best First Feature
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Best Supporting Male
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Someone to Watch Award
The Lighthouse, Best Cinematography
The Lighthouse, Best Director
The Lighthouse, Best Editing
The Lighthouse, Best Male Lead
The Lighthouse, Best Supporting Male
Midsommar, Best Cinematography
The Souvenir, Best International Film
Uncut Gems, Best Director
Uncut Gems, Best Editing
Uncut Gems, Best Feature
Uncut Gems, Best Male Lead
Uncut Gems, Best Screenplay
Waves, Best Supporting Female
|
18
|
Amazon Studios
|
Blow the Man Down, Best First Screenplay
Honey Boy, Best Cinematography
Honey Boy, Best Director
Honey Boy, Best Supporting Male
Honey Boy, Best Supporting Male
Invisible Life, Best International Film
Les Misérables, Best International Film
The Vast of Night, Best First Screenplay
|
8
|
Annapurna Pictures/
United Artists Releasing
|
Booksmart, Best First Feature
|
1
|
Array Releasing
|
Burning Cane, Best Supporting Male
Burning Cane, John Cassavetes Award
|
2
|
Film Movement
|
The Third Wife, Best Cinematography
The Third Wife, Best Editing
The Third Wife, Someone to Watch Award
|
3
|
Focus Features
|
The Mustang, Best First Feature
The Mustang, Best Male Lead
|
2
|
Fox Searchlight Pictures
|
A Hidden Life, Best Feature
|
1
|
Good Deed Entertainment
|
To Dust, Best Screenplay
|
1
|
Grasshopper Film
|
Black Mother, Truer Than Fiction Award
|
1
|
Gravitas Ventures
|
Colewell, Best Female Lead
Colewell, John Cassavetes Award
|
2
|
Greenwich Entertainment
|
Wild Nights With Emily, John Cassavetes Award
|
1
|
Gunpowder & Sky
|
Her Smell, Best Female Lead
|
1
|
IFC Films
|
Diane, Best Female Lead
Diane, Best First Feature
Greener Grass, Best First Screenplay
Premature, John Cassavetes Award
Premature, Someone to Watch Award
Sword of Trust, Best Editing
|
6
|
MTV Documentary Films
|
17 Blocks, Truer Than Fiction Award
|
1
|
Music Box Films
|
Give Me Liberty, Best Editing
Give Me Liberty, Best Male Lead
Give Me Liberty, Best Supporting Female
Give Me Liberty, John Cassavetes Award
|
4
|
NEON
|
Apollo 11, Best Documentary
Clemency, Best Feature
Clemency, Best Female Lead
Clemency, Best Screenplay
Honeyland, Best Documentary
Luce, Best Director
Luce, Best Male Lead
Luce, Best Supporting Female
Parasite, Best International Film
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Best International Film
|
10
|
Netflix
|
American Factory, Best Documentary
High Flying Bird, Best Screenplay
Marriage Story, Best Feature
Marriage Story, Best Screenplay
Marriage Story, Robert Altman Award
See You Yesterday, Best First Feature
See You Yesterday, Best First Screenplay
|
7
|
PBS Distribution
|
For Sama, Best Documentary
|
1
|
Roadside Attractions
|
Judy, Best Female Lead
|
1
|
Sentient Art Film
|
Island of the Hungry Ghosts, Best Documentary
|
1
|
Sony Pictures Classics
|
The Climb, Best First Feature
|
1
|
STXfilms
|
Hustlers, Best Cinematography
Hustlers, Best Director
Hustlers, Best Supporting Female
|
3
|
Wolfe Releasing
|
Retablo, Best International Film
|
1
|
No Distributor
|
América, Truer Than Fiction Award
Driveways, Best Female Lead
Driveways, Best First Screenplay
Jaddoland, Truer Than Fiction Award
|
4
47 NOMINATED FILMS
|
FILM TITLE
|
CATEGORY
|
#
|
17 Blocks
|
Truer Than Fiction Award
|
1
|
A Hidden Life
|
Best Feature
|
1
|
América
|
Truer Than Fiction Award
|
1
|
American Factory
|
Best Documentary
|
1
|
Apollo 11
|
Best Documentary
|
1
|
Black Mother
|
Truer Than Fiction Award
|
1
|
Blow the Man Down
|
Best First Screenplay
|
1
|
Booksmart
|
Best First Feature
|
1
|
Burning Cane
|
Best Supporting Male
John Cassavetes Award
|
2
|
Clemency
|
Best Feature
Best Female Lead
Best Screenplay
|
3
|
The Climb
|
Best First Feature
|
1
|
Colewell
|
Best Female Lead
John Cassavetes Award
|
2
|
Diane
|
Best Female Lead
Best First Feature
|
2
|
Driveways
|
Best Female Lead
Best First Screenplay
|
2
|
The Farewell
|
Best Feature
Best Supporting Female
|
2
|
For Sama
|
Best Documentary
|
1
|
Give Me Liberty
|
Best Editing
Best Male Lead
Best Supporting Female
John Cassavetes Award
|
4
|
Greener Grass
|
Best First Screenplay
|
1
|
Her Smell
|
Best Female Lead
|
1
|
High Flying Bird
|
Best Screenplay
|
1
|
Honey Boy
|
Best Cinematography
Best Director
Best Supporting Male
Best Supporting Male
|
4
|
Honeyland
|
Best Documentary
|
1
|
Hustlers
|
Best Cinematography
Best Director
Best Supporting Female
|
3
|
Invisible Life
|
Best International Film
|
1
|
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
|
Best Documentary
|
1
|
Jaddoland
|
Truer Than Fiction Award
|
1
|
Judy
|
Best Female Lead
|
1
|
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
|
Best First Feature
Best Supporting Male
Someone to Watch Award
|
3
|
Les Misérables
|
Best International Film
|
1
|
The Lighthouse
|
Best Cinematography
Best Director
Best Editing
Best Male Lead
Best Supporting Male
|
5
|
Luce
|
Best Director
Best Male Lead
Best Supporting Female
|
3
|
Marriage Story
|
Best Feature
Best Screenplay
Robert Altman Award
|
3
|
Midsommar
|
Best Cinematography
|
1
|
The Mustang
|
Best First Feature
Best Male Lead
|
2
|
Parasite
|
Best International Film
|
1
|
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
|
Best International Film
|
1
|
Premature
|
John Cassavetes Award
Someone to Watch Award
|
2
|
Retablo
|
Best International Film
|
1
|
See You Yesterday
|
Best First Feature
Best First Screenplay
|
2
|
The Souvenir
|
Best International Film
|
1
|
Sword of Trust
|
Best Editing
|
1
|
The Third Wife
|
Best Cinematography
Best Editing
Someone to Watch Award
|
3
|
The Vast of Night
|
Best First Screenplay
|
1
|
To Dust
|
Best Screenplay
|
1
|
Uncut Gems
|
Best Director
Best Editing
Best Feature
Best Male Lead
Best Screenplay
|
5
|
Waves
|
Best Supporting Female
|
1
|
Wild Nights With Emily
|
John Cassavetes Award
|
1
Contact: Melanie Bates, Film Independent
Tel: 323 556 9338 or mbates@filmindependent.org
Seanna Hore, Ginsberg/Libby
Tel: 323 645 6800 or seanna.hore@ginsberglibby.com
