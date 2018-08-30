36,000 Alexander Street Streaming Videos Now On OASIS® Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From Broadway plays to training videos, the Alexander Street™ platform's vast online library of high-quality streaming video has transformed the way people teach, learn and research. Now, 36,000 titles from this ProQuest collection are available on the OASIS® platform, allowing academic librarians to acquire videos in the same workflow they use to order books.

"There's a growing demand for varied content, including streaming video, to support research and learning," said Audrey Marcus, Vice President, Product & Operations, ProQuest Books. "Our goal with OASIS is to offer libraries maximum flexibility in curating their collections. OASIS allows libraries to search, select and order from more than 1.5 million ebooks and more than 35 million print books. By adding video into this same workflow, we're simplifying the steps librarians need to take to build comprehensive collections."

"The Alexander Street platform is the world's leading provider of academic streaming media to libraries, and the inclusion of our streaming video and DVD video titles in OASIS is a huge benefit to librarians seeking to streamline their content acquisition," said David Parker, Senior Director of Product Management, Alexander Street. "The transition from DVD to streaming single title fulfillment has fueled the growth of subscription and demand-driven access to video. For some libraries, that has led to budget uncertainty. The ability to fulfill video title requests via OASIS supports librarian-mediated acquisition in a familiar book workflow and trusted platform."

Librarians who use OASIS can search, select and order videos from key publishers like Sony Pictures Classics, BroadwayHD™, the Royal Shakespeare Company, A&E TV, the BBC and PBS. The videos cover timely and popular topics, supporting curriculum in nearly every discipline – including healthcare, anthropology, history, environmental studies, diversity studies, theatre, music and dance.

