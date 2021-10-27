36.55% CAGR in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market from 2021 to 2025 | Rising Smartphone Users Globally Coupled with Increasing Usage of Health Applications to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The rising smartphone users globally coupled with increasing usage of health applications and demand for enhanced customer service in the healthcare industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as data security issues will challenge market growth.

The health intelligent virtual assistant market report is segmented by technology (speech recognition, text-to-speech, and voice recognition) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for health intelligent virtual assistant in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.



CodeBaby Corp.



CSS Corp.



eGain Corp.



Kognito Solutions LLC

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.11 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 33.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., CodeBaby Corp., CSS Corp., eGain Corp., Kognito Solutions LLC, Medrespond LLC, Microsoft Corp., True Image Interactive Inc, Verint Systems Inc., and Welltok Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

