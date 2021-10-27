36.55% CAGR in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market from 2021 to 2025 | Rising Smartphone Users Globally Coupled with Increasing Usage of Health Applications to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 27, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Technology (Speech recognition, Text-to-speech, and Voice recognition) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the health intelligent virtual assistant market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.11 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The rising smartphone users globally coupled with increasing usage of health applications and demand for enhanced customer service in the healthcare industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as data security issues will challenge market growth.
The health intelligent virtual assistant market report is segmented by technology (speech recognition, text-to-speech, and voice recognition) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for health intelligent virtual assistant in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.
- CodeBaby Corp.
- CSS Corp.
- eGain Corp.
- Kognito Solutions LLC
|
Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.55%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
33.25
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., CodeBaby Corp., CSS Corp., eGain Corp., Kognito Solutions LLC, Medrespond LLC, Microsoft Corp., True Image Interactive Inc, Verint Systems Inc., and Welltok Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
