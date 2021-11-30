36.64% CAGR in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market | E.ON SE and EVgo Services LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

This 120-page report on the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market includes segmentation by type and geography. The report also provides the latest trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market.

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is driven by the growing production of EVs and the rise in government initiatives that support the installation of EV charging stations. However, factors such as lack of standardization and infrastructure may hamper the market growth.

Major Five Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Companies:

ABB Ltd.

BP Plc

E.ON SE

EVgo Services LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

The Mobility House GmbH

Webasto SE

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

AC - size and forecast 2020-2025

DC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, The Netherlands, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., BP Plc, E.ON SE, EVgo Services LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Mobility House GmbH, and Webasto SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

