36 Cloud Vendors Prohibit Services to Casino Businesses, iPost and QCI announce an exclusive relationship to provide a solution for digital communication

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameron Kane, CEO at iPost, stated, "We have identified 36 email vendors explicitly excluding casinos from their platforms in their Acceptable Use Policies (AUP). Some Email Service Providers are even advising casinos to seek alternative platforms. While we respect their decisions, we firmly believe that every casino should have a reliable avenue for conducting email and SMS campaigns. We take pride in reaffirming our commitment to serving the casino and gaming industry."

Andrew Cardino, CTO of QCI, shared, "One of my multi property customers called me to say that their chosen email and text vendor would not work with a tribal nation. Upon further investigation we were shocked to discover that 36 cloud marketing providers have prohibited provision of services to gaming companies. We moved very quickly and established an exclusive relationship with iPost where we can offer the industry continuity of services. iPost is a dynamic company focused on the gaming industry, we have some shared customers already and are moving our email, sms and voice services to their platform. Furthermore, we have been very impressed with the innovative and engaging team at iPost as they understand the gaming industry with its special communication challenges."

To provide a solution, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a well-established leader in tailoring data solutions, has joined forces with their partner, iPost, a top-tier provider of email marketing, SMS, and automation services, to unveil a strategic initiative aimed at alerting casino and gaming operators about potential disruptions to their current Email and SMS platforms due to recent updates in Acceptable Use Policies.

QCI and iPost strongly encourage all casino and gaming operators to scan the QR code and visit the linked site to determine if their current vendor is listed and at risk of being discontinued from their platform. (https://www.ipost.com/casino-prohibited/)

ABOUT iPost

iPost is a leading provider of email marketing, SMS and automation solutions tailored to the gaming industry in North America. With its powerful platform, iPost empowers gaming marketers to create personalized and engaging email and SMS experiences, driving customer loyalty and increasing revenue. iPost has a deep commitment to innovation and is dedicated to helping gaming professionals succeed in today's competitive landscape. Learn more at www.ipost.com .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com .

