36-Year-Old Real Estate Billionaire Outlines the Path to Success in New Book

Andres Pira is one of Thailand's most successful real estate developers and a self-made man whose story is both informative and inspiring. Originally from Sweden, he first arrived in Thailand as a teenager looking to experience the world. However, it wasn't long before he found himself penniless, homeless and sleeping on the beaches of Phuket. With few options, a friend suggested he embrace positive visualization – a technique which an incredulous Pira set out to disprove. To his amazement, the method got him off the beach and on a path that changed his life.

In Homeless to Billionaire, Andres Pira details his business journey and how he put his knowledge into action, innovating his strategy and the real estate industry along the way. He and co-author Dr. Joe Vitale examine the 18 principles on which Pira built his empire and offer research and case studies to provide powerful lessons and tangible steps to overcome obstacles to success. Pira challenges his readers to prove his 18 principles wrong, stating, "I can't wait to hear how they change your life forever, too."

Homeless to Billionaire: The 18 Principles of Wealth Attraction and Creating Unlimited Opportunity is available now on Amazon .

About Andres Pira

Andres Pira is the founder and CEO of Blue Horizon Developments . His award-winning real estate development company is responsible for some of the most luxurious resorts in Thailand and Southeast Asia. Andres was raised in Stockholm, Sweden, but built his career in Phuket, Thailand.

Andres Pira currently owns 19 businesses and manages over 250 employees. His ventures focus primarily on real estate and developments, but he's also actively involved in other industries, including health and fitness, restaurants, and live events.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Reaching more than 120 million people each month, Forbes is among the most respected names in business media. From the flagship magazine, with its 40 print editions in 70 countries and 28 languages, to Forbes.com and its 67 million unique monthly visitors, Forbes champions success worldwide. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com .

