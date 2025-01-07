360 ADVANCED ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST GROWTH INVESTMENT WITH BREGAL SAGEMOUNT BASECAMP

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bregal Sagemount ("Sagemount"), a leading growth-focused private equity firm, today announced a minority growth investment from its Basecamp fund, in 360 Advanced, a leading consulting firm focused on cybersecurity and compliance frameworks. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, 360 Advanced specializes in delivering high-quality, client-centric cybersecurity and compliance services. The company offers a suite of audit and attestation services, including SOC, PCI, ISO, HITRUST, FedRAMP, CMMC, HIPAA, among others. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a commitment to excellence, 360 Advanced has built a reputation for providing tailored solutions to clients ranging from growth stage to large enterprises across healthcare, financial services, technology, government and business services.

"We are thrilled to partner with 360 Advanced and support their growth journey," said Zuhair Khan, Co-Head of Bregal Sagemount's Basecamp fund. "We have a long history of investing in compliance solutions and believe that 360 Advanced's dedication to delivering high-quality, client-focused, technology-enabled services helps differentiate them in the rapidly growing cybersecurity and compliance market. We look forward to working closely with Dan and the 360 Advanced team to drive continued growth and success."

Dan Collins, CEO of 360 Advanced, added, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Sagemount as our first strategic investor. This investment will help enable us to accelerate our growth and continue to provide what we believe to be market-leading cybersecurity and compliance services to our clients. Our client-centric and consultative approach has been the cornerstone of our success, and we are confident that this partnership will help us achieve new heights."

With the completion of this investment, 360 Advanced will operate in an alternative practice structure. 360 Advanced Cybersecurity, LLC will provide advisory and non-attest services while 360 Advanced, Inc., an independently owned licensed CPA firm, will provide attest services.

Goodwin Procter LLP and Vedder Price PC served as legal counsel for Sagemount, and Hunton Andrews Kurth, and Shumaker, Loop, and Kendrick served as legal counsel for 360 Advanced. DC Advisory served as financial advisor to 360 Advanced.

About Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with more than $7.5 billion of cumulative capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in 75 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, information / data services, financial technology & financial services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business & consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Palo Alto, and Dallas. For more information, visit the Sagemount website: www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is a relationship-focused cybersecurity and compliance firm that provides tailored solutions to meet the needs of both organizations and their clients. The firm's seasoned professionals take a hands-on approach to develop personalized roadmaps, guiding clients through their security and compliance journeys while delivering measurable results. They help open doors to new opportunities and support the retention of valuable business relationships.

As a licensed PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), ISO Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor, and State/FedRAMP 3PAO, 360 Advanced offers a wide range of services, including the SOC Suite (SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3) through 360 Advanced, Inc., an independent CPA firm. Additionally, they are credentialed to support various security and privacy frameworks. The 360 Cyber team specializes in services such as penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, risk evaluations, remediation, GRC administration, and advisory services to strengthen clients' cybersecurity posture.

360 Advanced is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information, visit www.360Advanced.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

