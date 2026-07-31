360 ADVANCED HELPS BENTEK® UNIFY SOC 2®, HIPAA AND GOVRAMP™ COMPLIANCE INTO ONE COORDINATED PROGRAM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Advanced, Inc., a national provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, today announced the completion of a coordinated SOC 2 Type 2 examination, HIPAA assessment, and penetration testing engagement for Bentek®, a benefits administration platform purpose-built for public sector and educational institutions across all 50 states. Bentek's GovRAMP assessment is currently underway as part of the same coordinated engagement.

As state-level security mandates make vendor compliance posture a standard part of public sector procurement, Bentek needed formal, audited evidence to answer the security questions now embedded in RFPs. Running separate SOC 2 and HIPAA engagements had created duplicate effort and budget strain, and with a GovRAMP assessment on the horizon, Bentek sought a single coordinated engagement rather than three separate audit relationships.

360 Advanced supported Bentek across all three frameworks within one coordinated engagement, allowing evidence to be submitted once instead of repeated across separate audits. The engagement produced a clean SOC 2 Type 2 report, along with proactive guidance to strengthen Bentek's program ahead of future audits. Bentek's GovRAMP assessment is now underway as part of the same integrated program.

"We had no findings, a clean report," said Kevin Smith, Vice President of Technology and Security at Bentek. "But what stood out was the proactive approach with 360 Advanced: looking at areas we hadn't considered, making recommendations to ease next year's audit. I really appreciate that team approach versus 'I'm the auditor.'"

"Bentek needed a compliance partner who could move at the pace of public sector procurement without managing three separate audit relationships," said Amanda King, Practice Director at 360 Advanced. "Coordinating SOC 2, HIPAA, and GovRAMP under one engagement let their team focus on running the business while we built a compliance program that holds up under scrutiny and now serves as a competitive advantage in their RFP responses."

With SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA work complete and GovRAMP underway, Bentek's compliance program has become an active sales enabler, giving the company a documented, audited response to the growing list of security requirements in public sector procurement.

360 Advanced delivers integrated compliance solutions to organizations navigating complex, multi-framework requirements, coordinating engagements such as SOC, HIPAA, and GovRAMP under a single team.

360 Advanced delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions to organizations ranging from emerging technology companies to Fortune 500 enterprises, with services that include:

FedRAMP ® & GovRAMP Assessment Services

& GovRAMP Assessment Services SOC 1 & SOC 2 Reporting

HITRUST ® Assessments

Assessments ISO 27001, ISO 27701 & ISO 42001 Certifications

PCI DSS Assessments

CMMC Readiness & Advisory Services

Penetration Testing & Risk Assessments

AI Governance & ISO 42001 Advisory Services

To learn more about Bentek's engagement with 360 Advanced, read the full client story.

For more information, visit the 360 Advanced website.

About 360 Advanced, Inc

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, FedRAMP, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more.

360 Advanced operates under an alternative practice structure in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct of the AICPA. Read full disclaimer here.

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About Bentek

Bentek is a benefits administration platform purpose-built for public sector and educational institutions, serving clients across the United States with complex benefit rules, diverse employee populations, and accountability to employees, boards, taxpayers, and regulators. Bentek maintains a 99% client retention rate, built on reliable service and consistent follow-through. Learn more at mybentek.com.

SOURCE 360 Advanced