RAPID7 LAUNCHES CYBER GRC EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM WITH 360 ADVANCED TO BRIDGE SECURITY OPERATIONS AND COMPLIANCE FOR ORGANIZATIONS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Advanced, a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, today announced its participation in the Rapid7 Cyber Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Early Access Program, designed to help organizations align security operations with compliance and risk management workflows.

Built on the Rapid7 Command Platform, the Cyber GRC program is designed to align security operations, controls, evidence collection, and risk visibility with real-time cybersecurity insights. The initiative enables organizations to move toward more continuous, operationalized compliance models in increasingly complex regulatory environments.

As organizations manage overlapping obligations across frameworks such as SOC 2®, HITRUST®, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, FedRAMP®, GovRAMP™, and CMMC, many face challenges driven by disconnected systems, fragmented evidence collection, and point-in-time compliance activities. Rapid7's Cyber GRC initiative bridges these gaps by providing more continuous, threat-aware visibility into risk and control effectiveness.

"Organizations today are under increasing pressure to align security operations with governance, risk, and compliance in a way that reflects real-time conditions," said Cameron Youngblood, Chief Revenue Officer at 360 Advanced. "By collaborating with Rapid7 on this initiative, we're helping organizations connect security insights with compliance workflows to improve visibility, strengthen operational efficiency, and support ongoing compliance maturity."

As part of the Rapid7 Cyber GRC ecosystem, 360 Advanced will support organizations through integrated advisory, assessment, and assurance services across multiple frameworks and regulatory requirements.

"Businesses are moving away from treating compliance as a once-a-year audit exercise," added Youngblood. "The ability to align real-time security insights with governance and compliance workflows is an important step toward building more resilient programs and more defensible reporting."

360 Advanced delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions to organizations ranging from emerging technology companies to Fortune 500 enterprises, with services that include:

SOC 1 & SOC 2 Reporting

HITRUST Assessments

ISO 27001 & ISO 27701 Certifications

PCI DSS Assessments

FedRAMP & GovRAMP Services

CMMC Readiness & Certification Support

Penetration Testing & Risk Assessments

AI Governance & ISO 42001 Advisory Services

The Rapid7 Cyber GRC Early Access Program is currently available to select organizations, with broader availability planned later in 2026.

To learn more about the Rapid7 Cyber GRC initiative, visit Rapid7 Cyber GRC Early Access Program.

For more information about 360 Advanced, visit the 360 Advanced website.

About 360 Advanced, Inc

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, FedRAMP, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more.

360 Advanced operates under an alternative practice structure in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct of the AICPA. Read full disclaimer here.

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About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations' cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.rapid7.com.

SOURCE 360 Advanced