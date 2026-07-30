360 ADVANCED HELPS TEAMWORK COMMERCE TRANSFORM COMPLIANCE INTO A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE WITH INTEGRATED SOC 1®, SOC 2®, AND ISO 27001 PROGRAM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Advanced, a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, today announced the completion of an integrated compliance program for Teamwork Commerce, a retail management platform serving high-end fashion brands, multinational enterprises, and major sports venue operators. The engagement delivered SOC 1 and SOC 2 examinations alongside ISO 27001 certification, with ISO 42001 AI governance certification now underway.

As Teamwork Commerce expanded its client base into enterprise retail and moved upmarket, client security questionnaires grew longer and more demanding, and informal assurances were no longer sufficient to support contract conversations. The company recognized the need to build a compliance program designed for continuous improvement rather than an annual scramble, leading the company to pursue SOC 2 and ISO 27001 alongside its existing SOC 1 examination.

360 Advanced supported Teamwork Commerce across each framework through a structured, advisor-led engagement model. Each audit concluded with a forward-looking discussion on program maturity, a practice Teamwork Commerce has since embedded into its own internal operations, modeling monthly internal audits after 360 Advanced's project-based structure. With SOC 1, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 now in place, Teamwork Commerce is preparing for ISO 42001, positioning itself ahead of AI governance requirements before they become a heavier compliance lift for retail technology providers.

"We wanted someone that you can trust, that you can go to, that you can discuss how to improve and how to mature in a way that your controls and processes can be proven to clients," said Tom Godfrey, Vice President of Information Technology, Security, and Privacy.

"Teamwork Commerce is an example of compliance done right, not as a checkbox exercise, but as a foundation for business growth," said Chris Gudzak, Practice Director at 360 Advanced. "Watching their team internalize the structured approach to continuous improvement and apply it to their own internal operations is exactly what long-term compliance maturity looks like. We're proud to support that journey and look forward to adding ISO 42001 to their program."

The full Teamwork Commerce client story is available at 360advanced.com/client-stories/teamwork-commerce.

360 Advanced delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions to organizations ranging from emerging technology companies to Fortune 500 enterprises, with services that include:

SOC 1 & SOC 2 Reporting

HITRUST Assessments

ISO 27001, ISO 27701 & ISO 42001 Certifications

PCI DSS Assessments

FedRAMP ® & GovRAMP™ Assessment Services

& GovRAMP™ Assessment Services CMMC Readiness & Advisory Services

Penetration Testing & Risk Assessments

AI Governance & ISO 42001 Advisory Services

For more information about 360 Advanced, visit the 360 Advanced website.

About 360 Advanced, Inc

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, FedRAMP, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more.

360 Advanced operates under an alternative practice structure in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct of the AICPA. Read full disclaimer here.

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About Teamwork Commerce

Fuel your retail growth with Teamwork Commerce, a powerful, unified commerce solution built for frictionless commerce. Our platform uniquely integrates enterprise POS, OMS, CRM, AI, and a comprehensive RFID solution. With real-time data, global compliance, and flexible integrations, Teamwork Commerce equips brands to elevate operational efficiency and lead in a rapidly evolving market. We are the chosen partner for innovative global brands including UNIQLO, Acne Studios, Asics, Lucchese, Crocs, and The Row. Visit www.teamworkcommerce.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE 360 Advanced