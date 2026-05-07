360 ADVANCED JOINS EXPANDED GOVRAMP™ 3PAO DISCOUNT PROGRAM TO SUPPORT PUBLIC SECTOR CLOUD SECURITY READINESS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovRAMP has expanded its 3PAO Discount Program with the addition of new accredited third-party assessment organizations, including 360 Advanced, further strengthening the ecosystem supporting cloud service providers pursuing public sector cybersecurity compliance.

The GovRAMP 3PAO Discount Program is designed to help reduce the cost of independent security assessments for organizations that have completed the GovRAMP Progressing Security Snapshot program or achieved GovRAMP Core verification. Participating assessment firms may offer discounts of up to 30%, helping organizations accelerate readiness efforts while improving assessment efficiency and predictability.

As an accredited GovRAMP 3PAO, 360 Advanced continues to expand its commitment to supporting cloud service providers, SaaS organizations, and technology companies navigating the growing cybersecurity expectations of state, local, and education markets.

"360 Advanced is proud to support GovRAMP's mission of advancing standardized cybersecurity assurance across the public sector," said Keith Frechette, Director of Marketing at 360 Advanced. "Organizations investing early in cybersecurity maturity should be rewarded with a more efficient path toward independent assessment and authorization readiness. Programs like this help reduce barriers while strengthening trust and security across the government technology ecosystem."

360 Advanced provides independent cybersecurity and compliance assessment services across multiple frameworks, including GovRAMP, FedRAMP ® , SOC 2, HITRUST®, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and CMMC. The firm recently expanded its public sector capabilities through its GovRAMP and FedRAMP assessment initiatives, helping organizations align with evolving government security requirements.

GovRAMP, formerly known as StateRAMP™, provides standardized cybersecurity frameworks and assessment pathways for cloud service providers working with state and local governments, educational institutions, and public sector agencies.

To learn more about GovRAMP assessment services from 360 Advanced, visit 360 Advanced.

About 360 Advanced, Inc

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, FedRAMP, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

360 Advanced operates under an alternative practice structure in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct of the AICPA. Read full disclaimer here.

Media Contact

Keith Frechette

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE 360 Advanced