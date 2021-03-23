360 Communities™ Sees Brisk Demand Ahead as New Build-to-Rent Communities Open

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Communities, an affiliate of Freehold Communities and a fast-growing provider of high-quality new homes for lease, updated the status of three new and upcoming communities in Florida and Tennessee today as it continues to expand its portfolio.

"As demand swells nationally for new single-family homes for rent, 360 Communities quickly established itself with a unique focus on seamlessly blending quality leased homes into thriving neighborhoods with desirable amenities," said Casey Tischer, co-founder of Freehold Communities, one of the nations' most forward-looking real-estate developers. "We believe in developing vibrant communities that appeal to a range of residents at all stages of life and the response to our new and upcoming product offerings demonstrates the success of that approach."

The inaugural 360 Community, Shearwater, in St. John's County near St. Augustine, FL, has seen strong demand and brisk leasing since its debut in late 2020. Shearwater's luxurious townhomes and single-family homes include access to the many amenities of the award-winning community.

Nearby in Jacksonville, FL, 360 Communities recently announced its luxury townhome collection at Avenues. Available in 2022, the new homes have easy access to the regional Avenues shopping district and are planned to include a community pool, fitness center, and entertainment pavilion.

Outside Nashville, TN, construction has begun on new townhomes and paired single-family homes in Durham Farms with the first move-ins expected this summer. Durham Farms, located in Hendersonville, features tree-lined streets with a full range of amenities including a clubhouse, resort style-pool, fitness facility, pet park, and miles of trails.

360 Communities plans to announce additional communities soon, reflecting the rapidly growing consumer demand to lease new homes rather than purchase. The national trend toward leasing of new single-family homes and townhomes has been driven by increased mobility, rapid career changes, and a strong preference for low-maintenance lifestyles in communities with coveted amenities and a strong sense of neighborliness. The number of households earning six-figure incomes who chose to lease their home has increased nearly 60% since 2006 – to about one in five.

About 360 Communities

360 Communities is an affiliate of Freehold Communities, the nation's most vibrant and forward-looking developer of master-planned communities. 360 Communities extends Freehold's philosophy of healthy, engaged, and connected communities with purpose-built homes for the growing lease market. 360 Communities creates high-quality leased homes that blend seamlessly with surrounding communities that are professionally managed to deliver exceptional lifestyle experiences to residents.

About Freehold Communities

Freehold Communities, an affiliate of Freehold Capital Management, is developing over 15,000 residential units in California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Texas. We create Vital Communities™ that embrace healthy living, engagement, connectivity, stewardship, and distinctive design. As we evaluate opportunities, we focus on the right planning, the right properties, and the right partners. We begin with comprehensive research to gain insight into the unique needs, trends, and preferences in the local market. We then carefully consider each property to determine how we can maintain its beauty and character as we create a Vital Community™. Finally, we partner with quality, creative builders who share in our philosophy by offering niche solutions and unique, timeless designs.

