360 Communities Unveils A Premier Build-to-Rent Townhome Community, Crossroads at Town Center, in Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Communities®, a subsidiary of Freehold Capital Management® (FCM), and a fast-growing provider of high-quality new homes for lease in the nation's most desirable markets, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Crossroads at Town Center, its newest build-to-rent (BTR) townhome community nestled in the heart of St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville, FL.

Crossroads is a joint venture between PCCP, LLC and 360 Communities. The partnership for the ground-up development has brought 141 new luxury townhomes to market, creating a unique and fulfilling living experience for residents. Crossroads offers 20 two-story walk-up buildings housing three-bedroom townhomes with modern finishes and upgraded tech packages, alongside amenities like a gated entrance, pool, and playground.

"We think Crossroads marks a pivotal moment for 360 Communities as we continue to redefine residential living nationwide. We're thrilled to introduce this innovative BTR townhome community in Jacksonville, which we believe offers residents a blend of comfort, convenience, and connectivity. Crossroads is the latest addition to 360 Communities' portfolio of build-to-rent communities, including neighborhoods currently leasing in the Jacksonville and Nashville MSAs." – Casey Tischer, Principal of Communities®

Additionally, 360 Communities will debut its first community in Georgia. Clear Lake Reserve, located in Pooler, GA, just 13 miles from historic downtown Savannah will begin pre-leasing in fall 2024.

360 Communities emphasizes the advantages of leasing new homes within environments reminiscent of master-planned communities that prioritize healthy living. This vision is exemplified by Freehold Communities®, a subsidiary of Freehold Capital Management. Freehold Communities has developed 13 award-winning master-planned communities nationwide, all with a strong emphasis on promoting well-being and connectivity. These communities prioritize the wellness of their residents and foster environments that encourage active lifestyles and social interaction.

About Freehold Capital Management

Freehold Capital Management (FCM) is an opportunity-focused investor and developer of real estate throughout the United States. It is headquartered in Boston, MA. Since its founding in 2013, FCM has focused on a broad range of housing, including residential mixed-use and master-planned developments, as well as concentrated rental communities. These ventures extend from FCM's Freehold Communities and 360 Communities brands. Freehold Communities is one of the nation's largest developers of award-winning, large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities. And 360 Communities® is a fast-growing provider of high-quality new homes for lease.

Freehold Capital Management has assets, investments, and offices nationwide, with over 7,000 acres of land, 26,000 units for sale, as well as multifamily units, and over 500,000 square feet of retail and office development. 360 Communities currently has approximately 2000 units of rental and multifamily housing either leased, in lease-up, or under development.

