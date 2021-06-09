360 Cookware Announces Partnership with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

360 Cookware is designed with technology that allows for healthy vapor cooking, heating food faster and at lower temps. It locks in flavor and nutrients, eliminating the need for added oils or fats. 360 Cookware aims to provide customers with a unique cooking experience by manufacturing heirloom quality cookware and bakeware made in one of the country's leading sustainable cookware factories. What we eat is only half the story. It's important to search for the right tools when preparing food for our families, that do not contain harmful toxins. 360 Cookware offers products that are free of toxic coatings such as PTFE.

"We are beyond excited to work with a company we believe has the same high standards, values and quality expectations as we do. We believe kathy ireland® Worldwide, Kathy personally, with the awesome support of culinary leader, Chef André Carthen, will bring excitement, innovation and extraordinary talent to our products and customers. kiWW® is the best partner we could have for the heirloom quality products we so proudly make in the USA," said Bryan and Beth Hurley in a joint statement. "This new partnership will allow 360 Cookware to continue its growth momentum by allowing us to focus on ultra-modern marketing and branding, as well as the opportunity to break into new markets and industries."

"We are delighted to partner with Chef André Carthen, who is America's favorite Fit Chef, as we bring 360 Cookware to a larger number of customers than ever before …" says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, named the 26th most powerful brand in the world by License Global magazine. "Our company was founded on the mission of finding solutions, especially for busy moms and families. 360 Cookware is not only energy-efficient – it enables for healthier and more nutritious cooking. We look forward to introducing our customers to this top of the line, revolutionary cookware."

360 Cookware has been making waves since its launch, making appearances on The Doctors, Martha Stewart's American Made Awards, and even twice on Oprah's Favorite Things list.

360 Cookware is available at 360cookware.com.

About 360 Cookware

360 Cookware uses superior clad surgical stainless steel for clean cooking. 360 Cookware is manufactured in a Green E-Certified factory in West Bend, Wisconsin which is recognized by the EPA. 360 Cookware is unlike any cookware you've ever experienced. This energy efficient cooking system moves beyond traditional cooking and captures the magic of Vapor® Technology to heat your food quicker, at lower temperatures and without added fat or excess water, ensuring recipes stay nutritious, flavorful and appetizing. Vapor Technology creates fast, even heat that gently surrounds your healthy recipes, from vegetables and meats to grains and baked goods.

About Kathy Ireland Worldwide

Founded in 1993, the Kathy Ireland® Worldwide brand, celebrates a lifestyle. Kathy has graced the cover of Forbes Magazine three times internationally (2012, 2016), is listed as the 26th most powerful brand globally by License Global Magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. The success of Kathy Ireland® Worldwide is the result of teamwork and dedication. Furthermore, with an emphasis in the home and design sectors, Furniture Today also named Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. The brand supports many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

