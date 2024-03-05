360 Dental Lounge Grand Opening in Mansfield

Brand-New Dental Practice Serving Mansfield Smiles

MANSFIELD, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 16, 2024, a brand-new dental practice named 360 Dental Lounge will open on Broad Street in Mansfield, TX. It is locally owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team, Dr. Rushabh Doshi and Dr. Rini Bavishi, who have more than 30 years of combined expertise and experience. After practicing in Irving and Las Colinas, they are excited to become part of and serve the Mansfield community.

Together, Dr. Doshi and Dr. Bavishi have accolades and honors with remarkable experience in the fields of implants, full mouth rehabilitation, orthodontics, sleep apnea, and cosmetic smile makeovers. In fact, they are Platinum Invisalign providers and members of elite organizations like the American Academy of Implant Dentistry as well as the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and have achieved Mastership status with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

Ranging from simple dental checkups and cleanings to complex dental implants and other procedures, they have the expertise necessary to meet each patient's unique needs, including specialty services.

In the practice, Dr. Bavishi and Dr. Doshi take advantage of the most cutting-edge technology and services available including the following to improve the dental experience and provide these advanced dental procedures:

CT cone beam scanner

Digital impressions

Soft tissue laser

Dental sedation

Lounge-like, modern amenities

And more.

Dr. Doshi says, "Dentistry is not just a profession for us, it is a passion. When profession and passion come together with making a difference in someone's life, the feeling is beyond words." As a result, they are happy to make this top-tier quality care more affordable. The practice is currently offering several special deals, including a new patient special for $65 and complimentary dental implants and Invisalign consultations.

In addition, the practice proudly has an in-house membership plan for those who don't have dental insurance benefits and still want access to valuable care.

The practice is currently accepting new patients and setting appointments and is set to open on March 16, 2024.

