360 Disaster Partners Launches Its Rapid Response Recovery Program for Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of September 360 Disaster Partners began rapidly assisting residents, Asset Owners, and Contractors with the relief efforts for Hurricane Laura. Co-Founders Jacob Krahl and Preston Howell , who have over 25 years experience in the industry, saw the immediate need to start 360 Disaster Partners to help facilitate large loss disaster relief efforts throughout this wicked storm season. Mr. Krahl previously created one of the most successful Storm Damage consulting firms nationwide, hosting the iconic "Elite Consulting Pro's IRC Summit" from 2013-2016. He has coached, mentored, and professionally trained over 4,000 Storm Damage Restoration contractors across 42 states. In 2010 he created the industry's first "Insurance Restoration Sales Training," raising the standard in professional, ethical selling in the Industry. Today Mr. Krahl and Mr. Howell are fully focused on changing the industry by providing an unprecedented value to both the industry and asset owners who need emergency assistance with natural disaster damages. "I am very grateful that the 360 team is centrally located at ground zero for Hurricane Laura to help execute building back this community," said Jacob Krahl. "We are now in a position to help solve a lot of problems around the Lake Charles area including helping businesses get back up and running and homeowners back to normal living conditions."

360 Disaster Partners specialize in facilitating the execution of large loss projects through their nationwide partners network. Immediate needs being fulfilled in the affected Hurricane Laura area include; disaster recovery solutions, water mitigation, emergency tarping, roofing, window replacements, and finish out work. The company consults, connects, and facilitates relationships between asset owners, general contractors, sub contractors, workforce labor, attorney's, and other specialized disaster partners.

