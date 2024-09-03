360 Energy Inc. Launches Envirally: Transform Energy Management with AI-Powered, Audit-Ready Energy and Carbon Reporting

Cut Tracking Times by 86% and Energy Bills by up to 25% with Envirally's Advanced AI Platform

ANCASTER, ON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - 360 Energy Inc. today launched Envirally, an AI-powered platform that simplifies energy and carbon reporting for businesses. By providing easy and affordable access to utility energy data, Envirally empowers companies to streamline compliance, enhance sustainability efforts, and achieve significant cost reductions through real-time, audit-quality insights and smart data analysis.

Meeting stringent regulations and managing complex emissions data has become a significant challenge for businesses. Envirally addresses these issues by providing an AI-powered solution that automates data collection, simplifies compliance, and offers actionable insights for substantial cost savings.

Key features of Envirally include:

Real-time tracking: Gain instant visibility into energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Gain instant visibility into energy consumption and carbon emissions. Automated data collection: Streamline the process of gathering and analyzing utility data.

Streamline the process of gathering and analyzing utility data. Intuitive dashboards: Easily visualize energy and emissions trends to make informed decisions.

Easily visualize energy and emissions trends to make informed decisions. Sustainability KPI monitoring: Track key performance indicators to measure progress.

Track key performance indicators to measure progress. AI-powered invoice scanning: Uncover hidden cost-saving opportunities through advanced data analysis.

"Our AI platform scans our clients' utility bills to gather real, granular data – not estimates or assumptions – so it delivers best-in-class accuracy", said David Arkell, CEO of 360 Energy Inc. "This approach empowers us to provide specific recommendations which drive significant productivity savings and true bottom line financial impact."

Envirally is the result of a successful collaboration between 360 Energy and Mohawk College's mHealth & eHealth Development and Innovation Centre (MEDIC).

"The latest advancements in our Intelligent Document Processing Pipeline and Artificial Intelligence capabilities allowed us to work with 360 Energy Inc. to build a tool that represents a significant step forward in document processing", said Doug Ward, General Manager, MEDIC, IDEAWORKS, Mohawk College. "The tool offers a powerful solution to the longstanding challenges of information extraction from invoices, especially utility bills where even the layout and fields are variable month-to-month."

To learn more about how Envirally can support your business's sustainability journey, visit www.envirally.io, call (905)-304-6001, or email [email protected].

About Envirally

Envirally is an innovative AI-powered platform revolutionizing energy and carbon management for businesses globally. With over 30 years of expertise in the energy sector, Envirally combines advanced technology with extensive industry knowledge to provide solutions that enhance operational efficiency, drive cost savings, and promote environmental sustainability.

