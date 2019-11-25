360 Finance to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on November 27, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company"), a leading digital consumer finance platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

360 Finance's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 (9:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 852-3018-4992 Mainland China: 4001-201-203 International: 1-412-902-4272



Passcode: 360 Finance

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on December 4, 2019:

United States: 1-877-344-7529



International: 1-412-317-0088



Passcode: 10137194

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.360jinrong.net.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company") is a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group. The Company provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The Company's proprietary technology platform enables a unique user experience supported by resolute risk management. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's technology translates to a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of its business.

For more information, please visit: ir.360jinrong.net.

For more information, please contact:

360 Finance

Mr. Matthew Li

E-mail: ir@360jinrong.net

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

