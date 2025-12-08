360 Financial Celebrates 30 Years as Fiduciary, Award-Winning Wealth Management Firm in Minnesota

Founded in 1995 by Mike Rogers, AIF® , 360 Financial has grown from a small advisory practice into one of the leading financial advisory firms in Minnesota, known for its client-first philosophy, comprehensive planning expertise, and commitment to creating meaningful lifelong relationships.

"We started with a simple belief—that financial planning should feel personal, human, and built around the lives people want to lead," said Mike Rogers, Founder & CEO . "Thirty years later, that belief hasn't changed. What has changed is the scale of the impact we've been able to make. This milestone belongs to our clients, our team, and the communities we're privileged to serve."

As 360 Financial celebrates its 30th year, the firm is honored to receive multiple prestigious industry awards in 2025, including:

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2025

Twin Cities Business 2025 Notable Wealth Advisors

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work

These awards reinforce the firm's long-standing reputation for fiduciary guidance, exceptional workplace culture, and client service excellence.

"These awards reflect our entire team's dedication to serving clients with integrity, empathy, and a truly holistic approach," added Rogers. "They reinforce what we stand for—putting people first and delivering the highest level of fiduciary care."

For 30 years, 360 Financial has helped clients pursue goals such as becoming work-optional, navigating major life transitions, and building multi-generational legacy plans.

A key differentiator is the firm's proprietary LifeWealth process —a comprehensive approach that integrates investment management, retirement planning, tax coordination, risk management, and estate strategies into one cohesive plan aligned with each client's purpose and values.

Through integrated partnerships, including tax collaboration with Rapacki + Co., clients receive coordinated financial guidance that addresses every dimension of their financial life.

As 360 Financial expands its presence across Minnesota, the firm remains committed to delivering personalized, fiduciary advice, strengthening community relationships, and upholding the values that have guided the company since day one.

"We're proud of our past," said Rogers, "but we're even more excited about what comes next."

About 360 Financial:

360 Financial is a fiduciary wealth management and financial planning firm based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Since 1995, the firm has helped successful individuals, families, and business owners pursue financial clarity through personalized advice, comprehensive planning, and a client-first service model. Services include retirement planning, investment management, financial planning, multi-generational legacy strategies, and integrated tax collaboration.

Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through 360 Financial, a registered investment advisor. 360 Financial and Fleming Investment Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

