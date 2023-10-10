360 Financial Partners with Rapacki + Co. Aiming to Amplify Wealth Planning and Tax Strategy Services

News provided by

360 Financial; Rapacki & Co.

10 Oct, 2023, 10:25 ET

WAYZATA, Minn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Management Firm, 360 Financial has partnered with Accounting Firm Rapacki + Co. aiming to improve the wealth management services offered to their clients. 

360 Financial offers financial planning and advisory services that include accumulation, risk management, business planning, retirement planning, and Taxation. The company strives to simplify the financial planning process to reduce the effects of impactful financial events. Over the years 360 Financial has established a reputation for their customized approach to wealth planning and helping their clients pursue their financial goals.  

Based in Edina, Minnesota Rapacki + Co. is available for Tax planning needs including bookkeeping, Tax preparation, IRS issues, small business consulting, and more. Rapacki + Co. employs a client-centered approach to meeting the needs of their clients.

Having a tax strategy is crucial to maximizing wealth; however, liaising between wealth management and CPA firms can be exhausting and time-consuming. This strategic deal with Rapacki + Co. aims to streamline 360 Financial's wealth management and tax strategy with a simple yet comprehensive plan to keep clients informed and involved. Under the new partnership clients will have access to integrated planning, personalized tax savings, customized wealth maximization strategies, legacy planning, retirement planning, and more. Together, an equity investment, the companies' dedicated team of professionals will strategize to unearth the best wealth planning strategies for a more lucrative beneficial tax outcome for their clients.  

President and Founder of 360 Financial Mike Rogers said: "We are always looking for ways to improve our services, and this new partnership with Rapacki + Co. will help us manage that. Rapacki + Co. offers dynamic Tax strategy expertise that we are hoping to leverage to the benefit of our clients."

Rapacki + Co.'s Founding Principal, Joe Rapacki, is equally thrilled about the partnership. He said: "We are proud of this partnership with 360 Financial. Their vision, mission and business ethics align with ours, and we look forward to sharing our expertise to help clients maximize their wealth."  

For further information or to request a free consultation from 360 Financial visit: https://www.360financial.net/cpa-minneapolis/

Professionals associated with 360 Financial may be either (1) registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, and offer investment advice through 360 Financial, a registered investment advisor; or (2) solely tax professionals of Rapacki & Co., and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Tax/accounting/CPA related services offered through Rapacki & Co. DBA 360 Financial Tax Strategies. Rapacki & Co. is a separate legal entity and not affiliated with LPL Financial. LPL Financial does not offer tax advice or Tax/accounting/CPA related services. 

Media contact:
Director of Marketing
360 Financial
Trone Fossum

Email: [email protected]
Website: 360financial.net

SOURCE 360 Financial; Rapacki & Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.