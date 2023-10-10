360 Financial Partners with Rapacki + Co. Aiming to Amplify Wealth Planning and Tax Strategy Services

360 Financial offers financial planning and advisory services that include accumulation, risk management, business planning, retirement planning, and Taxation. The company strives to simplify the financial planning process to reduce the effects of impactful financial events. Over the years 360 Financial has established a reputation for their customized approach to wealth planning and helping their clients pursue their financial goals.

Based in Edina, Minnesota Rapacki + Co. is available for Tax planning needs including bookkeeping, Tax preparation, IRS issues, small business consulting, and more. Rapacki + Co. employs a client-centered approach to meeting the needs of their clients.

Having a tax strategy is crucial to maximizing wealth; however, liaising between wealth management and CPA firms can be exhausting and time-consuming. This strategic deal with Rapacki + Co. aims to streamline 360 Financial's wealth management and tax strategy with a simple yet comprehensive plan to keep clients informed and involved. Under the new partnership clients will have access to integrated planning, personalized tax savings, customized wealth maximization strategies, legacy planning, retirement planning, and more. Together, an equity investment, the companies' dedicated team of professionals will strategize to unearth the best wealth planning strategies for a more lucrative beneficial tax outcome for their clients.

President and Founder of 360 Financial Mike Rogers said: "We are always looking for ways to improve our services, and this new partnership with Rapacki + Co. will help us manage that. Rapacki + Co. offers dynamic Tax strategy expertise that we are hoping to leverage to the benefit of our clients."

Rapacki + Co.'s Founding Principal, Joe Rapacki, is equally thrilled about the partnership. He said: "We are proud of this partnership with 360 Financial. Their vision, mission and business ethics align with ours, and we look forward to sharing our expertise to help clients maximize their wealth."

Professionals associated with 360 Financial may be either (1) registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, and offer investment advice through 360 Financial, a registered investment advisor; or (2) solely tax professionals of Rapacki & Co., and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Tax/accounting/CPA related services offered through Rapacki & Co. DBA 360 Financial Tax Strategies. Rapacki & Co. is a separate legal entity and not affiliated with LPL Financial. LPL Financial does not offer tax advice or Tax/accounting/CPA related services.

