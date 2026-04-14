360 Hoops Teams Up With Community and Youth Basketball Leaders Ahead of Connecticut Launch

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Hoops, the sports innovation company behind the patented three-in-one basketball system and circular gameplay format, will enter Fairfield County, Connecticut in partnership with leading community and youth basketball organizations to bring new energy, competition, and engaging programming to the state's sports landscape.

A high-flying dunk from Triple Double Basketball Kathleen Regula, Drew Carothers, Michael Reyes, and Tom Keyes

With its flagship portable 360Flex system launching for late-spring sales and program integration beginning in May, the versatile platform is designed to boost player engagement, optimize facility use, and create new opportunities for tournaments, events, youth programming, and community activations.

At the start of 2026, legendary UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma joined 360 Hoops as an investor and strategic advisor, lending credibility to the company's vision for youth sports innovation. With Auriemma's backing, Connecticut is an early proof point and exciting market for 360 Hoops.

To help lead business development, 360 Hoops brought on Mike Jarvis II, a Connecticut resident, parent, coach, and community leader.

"Mike immediately recognized what makes this market special," said co-founders Anthony Gomez and Shane Brey. "His understanding of the people, the basketball culture, and the opportunity to build organically has set the stage for Fairfield to become a highly impactful early market for 360 Hoops."

Among the early partners is Michael Reyes, a franchise owner of KidStrong and Orangetheory Fitness locations, as well as a parent and youth coach, who sees 360 Hoops as a scalable, disruptive addition to youth and recreational sports.

"360 Hoops is the kind of positive disruption that youth sports and basketball needs," said Reyes. "It introduces a new format that challenges players, energizes programs, and creates opportunities for communities to engage youth in a fun, meaningful way."

Joining Reyes is Triple Double Basketball and Premiere Hoops Development, two leading organizations in Fairfield County that focus on player development and local basketball engagement. Together with Fairfield Basketball Association, the group will help integrate 360 Hoops into the fabric of Fairfield athletics through clinics, events, competition formats, and future programming.

That momentum began in March, when Triple Double and PHD hosted events for more than 250 elementary and middle school players, offering an early look at what 360 Hoops does best: more touches, faster decisions, increased movement, and higher engagement within the same gym footprint.

"What stands out most about 360 Hoops is how quickly the kids connect with it — they're having fun, figuring out the game in real time, and experiencing a different twist on basketball," said Tom Keyes, owner of Triple Double Basketball. "Our players loved it, the parents were engaged, and our coaches appreciated the energy it naturally brought into the gym."

The portable 360Flex system adjusts from 4.5 to 10 feet and allows multiple systems to operate within a single court footprint, creating expanded opportunities for schools, clubs, municipalities, and recreational operators.

"360 Hoops brings a completely new dynamic to basketball," said Drew Carothers, founder of Premiere Hoops Development. "The pace of the game and the constant decision-making create real developmental value for players. For any program or facility looking to add something engaging and impactful, I highly recommend 360 Hoops."

360 Hoops plans to continue announcing new market partners, strategic relationships, and event programming throughout the year, expanding its footprint and creating new opportunities for youth sports participation and community engagement.

About 360 Hoops

360 Hoops is a sports innovation company reimagining basketball through its patented three-in-one hoop and circular gameplay format, allowing players to attack, defend, and score on all three baskets. Designed to preserve the essence of basketball while increasing engagement, maximizing space efficiency, and expanding access, 360 Hoops creates a fast-paced experience for players of all ages and skill levels. Its flagship portable system, 360Flex, launches in May of 2026 alongside camps, tournaments, school programming, and community activations nationwide.

SOURCE 360 Hoops