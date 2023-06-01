360 Pet Nutrition Announces the Launch of Freeze Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula

A Nutrient-Dense Meal Made of High-Quality Chicken for Your Pets Overall Health and Well-Being

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Pet Nutrition is excited to announce the launch of their latest innovation in canine nutrition: Freeze Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula. Crafted with 16 ounces of high-quality chicken and vegetables, this delicious and nutrient-dense meal supports your dog's overall health and well-being. 360 Pet Nutrition Chicken Complete Meal is also packed with chicken protein, a vital nutrient for promoting strong bones and muscles, helping your furry friend stay active and healthy.*

360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula is carefully crafted using responsibly sourced animal protein, along with nourishing fruits and vegetables. It is also enriched with omega-3 fats, which can contribute to joint comfort, muscle strength, and a healthy coat. 360 Pet Nutrition’s new chicken formula is packed with protein, an essential nutrient that supports strong bones and muscles for a healthier life for your dog.

What is 360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula?

360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula is carefully crafted using responsibly sourced animal protein, along with nourishing fruits and vegetables. It is also enriched with omega-3 fats, which can contribute to joint comfort, muscle strength, and a healthy coat. 360 Pet Nutrition's new chicken formula is packed with protein, an essential nutrient that supports strong bones and muscles for a healthier life for your dog. The revolutionary aspect of this dog food lies in the fact that it is made from high-quality ingredients that are freeze-dried raw in their natural form, ensuring a wholesome and all-natural meal. 360 Pet Nutrition takes pride in producing chicken meal in North America, using the finest ingredients and adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety. This ensures that your dog receives optimal nutrition, just as nature intended. 360 Pet Nutrition's mission is to create high-quality food, treats, and supplements for your pets - Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula is specifically designed to support your dog's mobility, digestion, energy levels, coat health, and immune system.*

How to prepare 360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula

To prepare 360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula simply use the chart on the bag to calculate how much food is needed for your dog's size. Then place the food into a bowl, and add water to rehydrate the food. 360 Pet Nutrition recommends a 1:2 ratio of water to food, but this can be tailored to your dog's liking. Once the Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal has absorbed all the water it is ready to be eaten.

Where to buy 360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula

360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula can be purchased at www.360petnutrition.com for the purchase price of $29.95.

To learn more about 360 Pet Nutrition's Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, visit the Amazon Storefront or find more information at www.360petnutrition.com . You can also follow 360 Pet Nutrition on social media - On Instagram @360petnutrition, On Twitter @360petnutrition, and on Facebook @360PetNutrition.

About 360 Pet Nutrition

360 Pet Nutrition is a leading provider of premium pet food, treats, and supplements that promote optimal health and wellness for pets. Our mission is to create high-quality, innovative products that improve the lives of pets and their owners. With a focus on all-natural ingredients and a commitment to excellence, 360 Pet Nutrition continues to revolutionize the pet nutrition industry.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

SOURCE 360 Pet Nutrition