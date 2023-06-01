360 Pet Nutrition Announces the Launch of Freeze Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula

News provided by

360 Pet Nutrition

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

A Nutrient-Dense Meal Made of High-Quality Chicken for Your Pets Overall Health and Well-Being

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Pet Nutrition is excited to announce the launch of their latest innovation in canine nutrition: Freeze Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula. Crafted with 16 ounces of high-quality chicken and vegetables, this delicious and nutrient-dense meal supports your dog's overall health and well-being. 360 Pet Nutrition Chicken Complete Meal is also packed with chicken protein, a vital nutrient for promoting strong bones and muscles, helping your furry friend stay active and healthy.*

Continue Reading
360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula is carefully crafted using responsibly sourced animal protein, along with nourishing fruits and vegetables. It is also enriched with omega-3 fats, which can contribute to joint comfort, muscle strength, and a healthy coat. 360 Pet Nutrition’s new chicken formula is packed with protein, an essential nutrient that supports strong bones and muscles for a healthier life for your dog.
360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula is carefully crafted using responsibly sourced animal protein, along with nourishing fruits and vegetables. It is also enriched with omega-3 fats, which can contribute to joint comfort, muscle strength, and a healthy coat. 360 Pet Nutrition’s new chicken formula is packed with protein, an essential nutrient that supports strong bones and muscles for a healthier life for your dog.

What is 360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula?

360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula is carefully crafted using responsibly sourced animal protein, along with nourishing fruits and vegetables. It is also enriched with omega-3 fats, which can contribute to joint comfort, muscle strength, and a healthy coat. 360 Pet  Nutrition's new chicken formula is packed with protein, an essential nutrient that supports strong bones and muscles for a healthier life for your dog. The revolutionary aspect of this dog food lies in the fact that it is made from high-quality ingredients that are freeze-dried raw in their natural form, ensuring a wholesome and all-natural meal. 360 Pet Nutrition takes pride in producing chicken meal in North America, using the finest ingredients and adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety. This ensures that your dog receives optimal nutrition, just as nature intended. 360 Pet Nutrition's mission is to create high-quality food, treats, and supplements for your pets - Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula is specifically designed to support your dog's mobility, digestion, energy levels, coat health, and immune system.*

How to prepare 360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula

To prepare 360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula simply use the chart on the bag to calculate how much food is needed for your dog's size. Then place the food into a bowl, and add water to rehydrate the food. 360 Pet Nutrition recommends a 1:2 ratio of water to food, but this can be tailored to your dog's liking. Once the Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal has absorbed all the water it is ready to be eaten.

Where to buy 360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula

360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Chicken Formula can be purchased at www.360petnutrition.com for the purchase price of $29.95.

To learn more about 360 Pet Nutrition's Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, visit  the Amazon Storefront or find more information at www.360petnutrition.com. You can also follow 360 Pet Nutrition on social media - On Instagram @360petnutrition, On Twitter @360petnutrition, and on Facebook @360PetNutrition.

About 360 Pet Nutrition

360 Pet Nutrition is a leading provider of premium pet food, treats, and supplements that promote optimal health and wellness for pets. Our mission is to create high-quality, innovative products that improve the lives of pets and their owners. With a focus on all-natural ingredients and a commitment to excellence, 360 Pet Nutrition continues to revolutionize the pet nutrition industry.

Press Contact:
[email protected] 

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

SOURCE 360 Pet Nutrition

Also from this source

360 Pet Nutrition Asks Pet Parents to "Make the Switch" this April for Active Dog Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.