360 Plastic Surgery Pioneers Next-Generation Sofwave Protocols for Skin Firming and Muscle Toning in Austin, TX

News provided by360 Plastic Surgery
Mar 03, 2026, 08:36 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi, 360 Plastic Surgery is setting a new standard for aesthetic rejuvenation in Central Texas. Combining advanced ultrasound technology with a holistic approach, the clinic achieves incredible, natural-looking results for non-surgical lifting, firming, and body contouring.
As the demand for non-invasive skin firming in Austin grows, Dr. Chike-Obi's team developed proprietary treatment protocols using the cutting-edge Sofwave™ system.
A Customized Approach to Face and Body
Not all skin is the same, so a one-size-fits-all approach often falls short. Dr. Chike-Obi engineered targeted techniques for different body areas:
- Face and Neck: The delicate tissues of the face and submental (under chin) area require precise depth control to lift the brow and smooth fine lines effectively.
- Body Contouring: Treating the arms, abdomen, or thighs requires modified energy delivery to address thicker tissue and larger surface areas.
The 360 Protocol: Skincare Meets Nutrition
What separates the Sofwave™ experience at 360 Plastic Surgery is Dr. Chike-Obi's exclusive protocol designed to optimize the body's natural healing response.
Because Sofwave™ stimulates the body's own collagen and elastin production, patients receive specific nutrition recommendations and medical-grade skincare regimens. This inside-out approach ensures the body has the exact building blocks needed to maximize lifting and firming effects.
Breakthrough: New FDA-Cleared Cellulite Treatment
Beyond traditional lifting, the FDA recently cleared the Sofwave™ SUPERB™ ultrasound technology for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite based on multi-site clinical trials.
Patients now have a safe, non-invasive option to smooth cellulite dimples on the thighs and buttocks without surgical downtime.
Expanding Beyond the Skin: Pure Impact™ Muscle Toning
For comprehensive body transformation, Dr. Chike-Obi integrated Pure Impact™. Created by the makers of Sofwave™, it uses advanced electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to strengthen, tone, and firm the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, and arms.
Recognized for his expertise in body contouring, Dr. Chike-Obi proudly serves as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) for the Pure Impact device, shaping the future of non-invasive muscle toning.
"When it comes to advanced body sculpting and skin tightening, Austin residents deserve the absolute best technology paired with genuine medical expertise," says Dr. Chike-Obi. "Combining the skin-lifting power of Sofwave™ with Pure Impact's muscle-toning capabilities offers our patients a complete, 360-degree aesthetic solution."
To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit the Skin Tightening and Body Contouring page at 360 Plastic Surgery.
About 360 Plastic Surgery Located in Austin, TX, 360 Plastic Surgery is a premier destination for advanced cosmetic procedures and luxury Med Spa services. Led by Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi, the practice delivers natural-looking, sophisticated results blending surgical mastery with state-of-the-art non-invasive technologies.
Media Contact: Beth Cranis VP of Growth, 360 Plastic Surgery
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 512-831-5560
Website: https://360plasticsurgery.com
SOURCE 360 Plastic Surgery
Share this article