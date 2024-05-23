360 Privacy Partners with FocusPoint International for Digital Executive Protection

Partnership builds on FocusPoint's track record to offer enhanced digital executive protection

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Privacy, a leader in digital privacy and security, today announced a new partnership with FocusPoint International, a critical event management and emergency response service provider, to provide digital executive protection services. The two companies' coupled services will provide an enhanced, comprehensive digital and physical security solution for FocusPoint's enterprise and family office customers.

360 Privacy's Delete Program helps protect the digital identity, reputation and security of individuals, families and organizations. This is accomplished through the removal of personally identifiable information from repositories like data broker websites on the open web, conducting daily monitoring to prevent data repopulation, creating custom packages to secure personal technology infrastructure, and providing cybersecurity training to staff. This program is designed to keep personal information hidden from potential threats, like sophisticated threat actors or stalkers.

Manny Fernandez, retired U.S. Secret Service and current vice president of global operations, FocusPoint International, said: "360 Privacy's proven ability to navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape further enhances our personal security consulting capabilities and underscores our commitment to providing world-class risk advisory services to our executive and family office clientele. We look forward to collaborating with 360 Privacy to support each other's commercial interests and provide a clearly differentiated, end-to-end solution to those we serve."

Adam Jackson, CEO and founder, 360 Privacy, said: "Protecting users' sensitive personal information is an essential foundation for digital and physical security today. Our Delete Program is designed to continuously monitor and delete data daily, proactively working to reduce our clients' digital footprints and keep their information free and clear from threats. Working with FocusPoint International will enable us to bring this protection to more companies and individuals and mitigate the increasingly sophisticated threats they face today."

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy is the premier provider of privacy and security solutions, protecting the digital identity, security and reputation of corporate executives, athletes, high net-worth families, and other high-profile individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology backed by human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the surface, deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

About FocusPoint International

FocusPoint International (FocusPoint) is an industry-leading critical event management company that combines proprietary technology with innovative indemnity solutions and proven experience to provide incident management and emergency response services globally.

The company specializes in the full provision of satellite and cellular device monitoring and escalation services, search and rescue, medical and security evacuation services, and crisis response services in support of people and organizations on the move. The company's Risk Advisory Practice is routinely engaged by multinational organizations, family offices, high net worth individuals and their advisors to identify current threat conditions and lifestyle dynamics to determine the resources required to establish or refine effective and reasonable personal security and safety programs. As an unbiased, third-party consulting firm, FocusPoint is a leader in conducting personal security assessments to satisfy the compliance requirements set forth in the US Treas. Reg. § 1.132-5. To learn more, please visit: https://www.focuspointintl.com

SOURCE 360 Privacy