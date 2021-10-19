360 Reality Audio Now Available on Amazon Music Unlimited with Any Headphones

"We are thrilled to introduce more services and devices that provide listeners with an opportunity to experience 360 Reality Audio," said Tyler Ishida, Deputy President for Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "360 Reality Audio is a powerfully immersive audio experience that represents our commitment to offering listeners high-quality sound that preserves the creator's true intent."

Introduced in 2019, Sony's 360 Reality Audio2 makes it possible for artists and creators to produce music by mapping sound sources such as vocals, chorus and instruments with positional information and placing them within a spherical space. This revolutionary musical experience, powered by Sony's 360 spatial sound technologies, evokes feelings of being in a music studio or live concert venue – all without leaving the comfort of home.

"By expanding 360 Reality Audio content to even more customers using Amazon Music, we're making it easier than ever for fans to experience immersive content," said Andre Stapleton, Global Head of Artist and Label Relations at Amazon Music. "Listening to music in 360 Reality Audio is a revelatory experience that puts fans inside the music, and I can't wait for even more listeners to hear their favorite songs in 360 Reality Audio."

360 Reality Audio Distribution, Content and Device Announcements:

Support for Amazon Music Unlimited 3 : Beginning today, Amazon Music Unlimited will support 360 Reality Audio content playback on any headphones 1 . This will provide customers with even more ways to listen and enjoy 360 Reality Audio content.



With the purchase of eligible Sony headphones, as well as a range of other Sony Electronics products, customers will receive a 4-month free trial of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan 4 . In addition to the free trial, to experience 360 Reality Audio with Amazon Music Unlimited (sold separately), please visit: https://www.amazon.com/music/unlimited ( United States ) or https://www.amazon.ca/music/unlimited ( Canada ).



"Over the last year, my engineer Ann and I worked passionately to reimagine my catalog in 360 Reality Audio, a process that found us pouring through music we love endlessly!" said Alicia Keys . "Making these spatial audio mixes revealed unforgettable moments—little details that define a song but tend to hide in the mix. I'm so proud of the results, and I can't wait for you to fall in love all over again with my music in 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music."



"When there is a significant technological development in audio, as an artist I am always curious to explore the possibilities. I was thrilled when 360 Reality Audio contacted Duran Duran first to see if we might be interested in working together on creating content for their new music experience," said Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran . "Once I understood how this enhanced technology worked, particularly for headphones, we immediately started to experiment with bespoke mixes of tracks from our new album Future Past. The results were inspiring because the sound is immersive and unlike any previous experience for headphones. As a result, we now intend to slowly work our way back through the entire Duran Duran catalogue so that listeners can share this fresh, unique perspective for all of our songs."





For additional details on 360 Reality Audio, please visit:

360 Reality Audio official website: https://electronics.sony.com/360-reality-audio

360 Reality Audio licensing: https://www.sony.net/Products/360RA/licensing/

360 Reality Audio creative process: https://www.sony.net/create360RA

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

*All listed product names are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Corporation or of their respective owners.

