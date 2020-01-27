360 Show Time Launches Free Channels on RokuTV

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360° SHOW TIME is a premium streaming service that provides you with all the TV content you need. 360° SHOW TIME has a wide range of Movies, Televisions Shows, Sports Programs and more. Its original and exciting content has made it one of the fastest-growing media broadcasting companies in the world, with thousands of new followers tuning in every day.

Whether you are in the mood for an old movie, spiritual content, new music or fix yourself up a new exotic drink, 360° SHOW TIME will take you on a journey through the best movies and shows out there.

360° SHOW TIME's creative and enthusiastic team is dedicated to bringing you the best entertainment you can find on TV today. And it's all for free!

For all you History buffs out there, 360° SHOW TIME has got your back, with the best historical content that exists, like authentic educational movies from the 50s and the 60s of the 20th century, Cold War instructional films, Classic Cartoons, home videos and more. Take a trip down memory lane to the innocent, fascinating periods in world history, with 360° SHOW TIME History channels.

If one of your new year's resolutions was to get in shape, 360° Health & Fitness is the channel for you. With weekly workout routine plans for all levels, motivational videos that will make you to never quit, right nutrition tips, inspirational sports videos and anything you need to get in shape, 360° Health & Fitness has it for FREE!

360° SHOW TIME is also the home for one of America's most promising artists in the music industry. Critics have already declared him America's next rock music boss as he blows away thousands of fans with his melodies. Don't miss the chance to be there when history happens with 360° SHOW TIME - 'America By Wayne.'

Because 360° SHOW TIME is not like any other broadcasting companies. 360° SHOW TIME is committed to following its passion to create the perfect content for everyone. Lifestyle, History, Health & Fitness, Cartoons, Spiritual, Music, Sport and more. There isn't anything you cannot find on 360° SHOW TIME.

So, get your 360° SHOW TIME today!

Our channels are available for streaming on Roku TV, and will soon also be available on Apple TV, and FireTV.

For more information, you can contact us at Info@360showtime.com or visit our website www.360showtime.com.

