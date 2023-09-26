360 Talent Avenue Wins Comparably's Best Company Work-Life Balance Award for Second Year in a Row

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Talent Avenue (360), a leading talent acquisition firm, is pleased to announce that it has won the Comparably Award for Best Company Work-Life Balance 2023, and has been ranked in the Top 100 for Small/Medium Sized Companies. This is the second consecutive year that 360 has been named to this prestigious list. The Best Company Work-Life Balance category is based on anonymous feedback reported throughout the year by employees from tens of thousands of U.S. companies.

Creating an environment that allows for a work-life balance has been central to the culture at 360 from the very beginning.

"Hearing from our employees that they are happy with the work-life balance here at 360 is incredibly satisfying," said 360 Talent Avenue's CEO and founder Lacey Menchen. "Cultivating a work environment that promotes a happy and healthy lifestyle for our team is paramount. We are honored to accept an award that celebrates our focus on company culture and employee happiness."

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform. Winning a Comparably Award is truly an achievement as it is based entirely on employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook.

COO Veronica Walsh said, "It is exciting to see 360 continue to demonstrate the proper leadership needed to maintain a positive work-life balance two years in a row. The world has changed year over year, and we are proud to have proven our ability to pivot quickly while keeping employee needs top of mind."

This esteemed recognition demonstrates 360 Talent Avenue's commitment to fostering a healthy work environment that supports the well-being and satisfaction of its employees.

About 360 Talent Avenue

360 Talent Avenue helps businesses transform their recruiting process through innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions that empower them to hire swiftly and efficiently. The 360 solution suite offers comprehensive recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) for high-volume hiring, specialized search for unique, hard-to-fill positions, and recruitment consulting for a more tailored approach. With 360, businesses can truly hire better. Learn more about how 360 can help attract and retain top industry talent .

