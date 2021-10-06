360 USA Introduces Reflective Safety Harness with ANSI/IESA 107-2020 Type O Class 1 Compliance

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 USA®, southern California-based supplier of high-visibility garments for work and play, today announces its new Reflective Safety Harness that is ANSI/ISEA 2020 Type 0 Class 1 compliant. On display at the 2021 NSC Safety Congress & Expo, this fully adjustable harness builds upon 360 USA's success with selling reflective running harnesses and takes it to a whole new level. Offering the same excellent reflectivity and daytime/nighttime visibility as the company's work vests, these new harnesses are designed to preserve worker comfort, not cover workers' uniforms, and keep pockets and tools uncovered and easily accessible.

"Since 360 USA was founded, our reflective running harnesses have long been our best-selling product for their comfort and ability to keep people safe and seen when running, biking, or doing other outdoor activities. We took what made our consumer harness so popular and set out to create a work-ready version that is fully ANSI compliant," says Andrew Scherz, director, sales and marketing. "Leveraging unique material from 3M™ we were able to create an approved safety garment with the least amount of material possible."

As an alternative to the common full body safety vest, this lightweight reflective safety harness is cool, comfortable, and offers all-day wearability without fatigue. Typical reflective safety vests often fit poorly, restrict movement and trap body heat. In contrast, the new 360 USA ANSI/ISEA 2020 Type O Class 1 high-visibility, reflective harness features fully adjustable waist and shoulder straps that provide a custom fit for workers of all shapes and sizes, while only requiring a fraction of the material. This harness also exposes the wearer's clothes for a more natural, uniform appearance without getting in the way. Safety is, of course, the main concern and these harnesses have been tested and approved by TexTest to ensure they meet the ANSI specification to keep the wearer safe and seen.

The ANSI Safety Harness is available immediately from Amazon or directly at www.360USAproducts.com. A video providing more detail on the product can be found on 360 USA's YouTube channel.

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/360USA_Harness

Product features and specs:

Approved ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 Type O Class 1 Compliance

Day and night visibility

View and access your regular street clothes

Genuine 3M™ material

Cloth backing for cool comfort

Stain resistant and fully washable

SM to XXL. Adjustable waist 35" to 54" & shoulder 34" to 53"

Weight 9 oz.

About 360 USA

360 USA is a southern California-based safety apparel company that offers a wide variety of high-visibility clothing and accessories for industrial and fitness/sports markets.

www.360usaproducts.com

All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE 360 USA