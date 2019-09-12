360 Vodka is the Official Vodka of the Kansas City Chiefs.

360 Vodka is a premium brand of McCormick Distilling Co. in Weston, Missouri. Founded in 1856 and home to the historic Holladay Distillery, McCormick Distilling Co. is the oldest business in the Kansas City area. The company first celebrated the Chiefs with a commemorative bottle 50 years ago when it released a Kansas City Chiefs bourbon decanter back in 1969.

"This partnership brings together the history and tradition of two great Kansas City institutions - McCormick Distilling Co. and the Kansas City Chiefs," said Mick Harris, President, McCormick Distilling Co. "We have always been proud of our Kansas City roots, we are big fans of the Chiefs, and we are absolutely honored to enter into a partnership that is both local at heart and national in scope."

360 Vodka is an award-winning premium vodka that is proudly Missouri-made. It was a Finalist in the prestigious Ultimate Spirits Challenge, earning a score of 93 and the accolade "Excellent, Highly Recommended."

The brand is an industry leader in reducing waste and resource consumption in the production of distilled spirits, making it a fitting associate partner to the Chiefs "Extra Yard for the Environment" sustainability initiative. All 360 Vodka bottles are made of recycled materials and feature reusable swing-top closures. Through the company's "Close the Loop" program, a donation is made to local and environmental charities for every swing-top that is returned to the distillery.

The 360 Vodka Chiefs bottle is expected to hit shelves just in time for the team's home opener at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019. The label design will celebrate this season's milestone 60th anniversary and the bottle will be available throughout Chiefs Kingdom with retail placements in Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska.

360 Vodka – 40% alcohol by volume – Distilled from Grain – Earth Friendly Distilling Co., Weston, MO

