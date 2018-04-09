360bespoke: World Renown Body Painter Trina Merry Signs Exclusive Representation Contract With Angela Debona Agency

"I couldn't be happier to work with Angela DeBona and all the team at ADB," said Merry. "Angela is one of the most respected agents in the business, and the quality and caliber of the artists she works every day are what brought us together. Bodypainting is a unique art form that requires an experienced hand and a strategic mind, and that requires someone with the skill, relationships, and expertise of Angela."

"Trina is a one-of-a-kind artist who has such an ingenious skill and incomparable talent," said DeBona. "There is no one quite like her and we believe she offers something truly different for creative directors looking for something really special."

"Bringing Trina and Angela together is a no-brainer," said Jeremy Murphy, founder and president of 360bespoke, Merry's PR agency. "You combine the world's most celebrated body painter with the most respected agent in the business and voila -- a magical union. I'm confident they are going to grow Trina's global profile even larger."

Merry is one of the most prolific artists working today, regularly traveling the world for International exhibitions, festivals, performances, editorial projects and marketing campaigns. Next month she will be participating in the 2018 Superfine! Art Fair where she will exhibit her acclaimed "Lust of Currency" collection, which she examines the art economy and an image appropriated society by camouflaging living models into 20 of the most expensive paintings ever sold.

Merry discovered the craft unexpectedly – she was struck by lightning while driving in Los Angeles and developed a severe sensitivity to electricity and power grids. She moved to Yosemite National Park, where she began to bodypaint, inspired by the work of artists like Yves Klein, Yayoi Kusama, and Verushka. She also studied with acclaimed talents Robert Wilson and Marina Abramovic as a Watermill Center Summer Participant where she created five living bodypaint installations on site. She also studied drawing and painting with Alex and Allyson Grey and was a bodypaint apprentice with Craig Tracy, judge for the TV show "Skin Wars".

The Angela DeBona Agency (ADB) is one of the fashion and beauty industry's most respected representative of the biggest names in photography, art, make-up, hair and many other disciplines. Started by de Bona in 1987 in Paris, the firm has grown to include offices in New York and London.

360bespoke (www.360bespoke) is an all-inclusive media agency offering bespoke services in public relations, marketing, brand management, content development, media training, and events. With a very select group of first client talents, brands and endeavors in its collection, 360bespoke concentrates its experience in the luxury travel, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and arts categories. The agency most recently handled the public debut of the new SmartPhone platform Romio.

