360clean® Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary with Franchise Partners and Vendors at Bridging The Gap Annual Reunion In Charleston

Top Commercial Cleaning Leader Welcomes Franchisees from Across the Country

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360clean, a leading commercial cleaning franchise, commemorated another year of successful growth and expansion with franchise partners and vendors who traveled to Charleston for the company's 15-year anniversary and annual reunion. Franchisees and their families, vendors, and the entire 360clean home office team enjoyed an action-packed weekend that included networking, breakout sessions, an awards banquet, a Top Gun Dinner at a local restaurant, and the 15th anniversary party hosted at the home of CEO Barry Bodiford and his wife, Allison.

Celebrating 360clean franchisees at the Top Gun Awards Dinner are John Thomas, Birgit Rutledge, 360clean CEO Barry Biddeford, and Stanley Aughtry. Franchisee John Thomas received the Maureen Merchant Memorial Award, Top Gun Award, and Platinum Club Award. Birgit Rutledge was named Franchisee of the Year and also received the Million Dollar Club and Top Gun Award, while Stanley Aughtry received the Top Gun Award and Orange Club Award. Martin Mascio, Vice President of 360clean Franchise Operations, is shown with franchisees Liz and Jonathan Shaffer. The Shaffers received the Additional Services Hustler Award and the Nathan Shaffer Memorial Award in honor of their three-year-old son, Nathan, who passed away after fighting an autoimmune disease.

"We look forward to hosting our franchisees every year because they are truly like family," said Barry Bodiford. "We learn a lot from each other from brainstorming, troubleshooting, and sharing ideas, but we also have plenty of fun activities so we can enjoy each other's company and reinforce we are all part of a team."

With its headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, 360clean franchises initially started with strong roots in the Southeast, but expanded to Chicago, Wisconsin, Texas, and other parts of the U.S. in the last few years and currently has 65 locations. With a low overhead business model that is consistently ranked among the top low-cost franchises, 360clean has provided many with the ability to achieve their dream of business ownership, and the franchisees were in attendance at the reunion to share their journeys and positive experiences.

"I did a lot of research and talked with several cleaning franchises before choosing 360clean for my business," said Birgit Rutledge, whose lucrative Memphis-based franchise earned her several of the top honors at the awards banquet, including the coveted Franchisee of the Year Award, Million Dollar Club, and Top Gun Award. "I sorted through hundreds of franchise opportunities, but nothing compared to the resources and support I have received from the 360clean team."

Other awards presented included the following:

5 Year Ownership Anniversary - Mike Skinner, Heather Weeden, Vicki Thomas, Justin Dyer, and Lorenzo Bates.

10 Year Ownership Anniversary - Rick Ross, Tyeacia Smith, Felicia Nord, Lynn Bissell, and Natasha Young.

Top Gun Award -- John Thomas, Stanley Aughtry, and Birgit Rutledge.

Client Retention Award -- Kathy Fowler.

Brand Ambassador Award -- Lorenzo Bates.

Additional Services Hustle Award -- Liz and Jonathan Shaffer.

Rising Star - Mark Charlton.

Rookie of the Year - Joel Clonts.

Big Kahuna Club:

Garnet Club - Shawna and Tony Tecco, Deborah Jones, Rita El Gani, Greg and Antoinette Bates, Justin Dyer, Anthony Brown and Virginia Prioleau, and Tariq Shaw.

Orange Club - Nadia Roper, Wendy Ward, Stanley Aughtry, Ivan and Ginny Lucovich, Mike Skinner, and Amanda Ruff.

Platinum Club: John Thomas, Lorenzo Bates, and Jonathan Shaffer.

Million Dollar Club - Birgit Rutledge.

Although there were many reasons to recognize individual achievements and celebrate success, there were poignant moments as well when CEO Barry Bodiford announced two memorial awards. Jonathan and Liz Shaffer accepted the Nathan Shaffer Memorial Award in honor of their three-year-old son, Nathan, who passed away last October after fighting an autoimmune disease. Bodiford announced that The Nathan Shaffer Memorial Award will be given each year to the franchisee that exemplifies the courage of Nathan as he fought the disease for most of his three young years.

Bodiford also presented the Maureen Merchant Memorial Award to John Thomas. Bodiford explained the Maureen Merchant Memorial Award will be awarded each year to a franchisee that exemplifies the "Shining Light" characteristics of Maureen Merchant, a franchisee who passed away suddenly in 2022 due to health complications. Thomas was recognized for jumping in to take over Maureen's business in her honor, so Bodiford said it was fitting that he would be the first recipient of the award.

"360clean has so much to be grateful for as we continue to grow with industry-leading franchisee satisfaction and health-focused cleaning," said Bodiford. "We are very fortunate to be able to recognize franchisees who are driven to succeed and passionate about our company."

About 360clean

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, 360clean is the innovative leader of the janitorial service industry. 360clean offers health-focused cleaning service and is expanding nationally through locally owned franchise owners. You can learn more about 360clean at https://www.360clean.com/ or about franchise opportunities at www.360cleanFranchise.com.

Contact: Rhonda Price



[email protected]

(561) 371-9407

SOURCE 360clean