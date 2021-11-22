360clean Establishes Sponsorship of Garnet Trust for Gamecock Athletes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360clean officially announced its sponsorship of the Garnet Trust. Garnet Trust is a platform for fans and businesses to connect with and support University of South Carolina student-athletes through name, image, and likeness deals.

Garnet Trust

Fans of Gamecock Athletics can support their favorite athletes through crowdsource funding, helping those athletes take greater control of their sports imaging and branding efforts, while rewarding fans with access to sponsored appearances, supplemental content, podcasts, and interviews. 360clean has created an initial sponsorship with the Garnet Trust as a featured sponsor but is also in the final stages of creating an initiative that sponsors a live monthly interview with a University of South Carolina athlete.

"The world of college athletics has continued to evolve and it's a get on-board or get left behind business," said Barry Bodiford, Co-Founder and CEO of 360clean. "We have researched and followed the process of NIL over the last year and are excited to support Garnet Trust in their NIL assistance to the student athletes. Both Allison and I are graduates of the University of South Carolina, so this is an initiative that is of personal importance to us – while also allowing us to continue supporting our community in meaningful and significant ways. We think this a great opportunity for fans and athletes to connect in a way that is beneficial and supportive of both."

About 360clean

360clean is the innovative leader of the janitorial service industry. 360clean offers a health focused cleaning service and is expanding nationally through locally owned franchise owners. You can learn more about 360clean at https://www.360clean.com/.

About Garnet Trust

Garnet Trust is the platform for fans and businesses to connect with and support University of South Carolina student-athletes through name, image, and likeness deals. Garnet Trust is not affiliated with the University of South Carolina. Learn more about Garnet Trust at https://www.garnettrust.com/.

Media Contact:

Lisa Morgan

(843) 640-0037

[email protected]

SOURCE 360clean