360clean Signs South Carolina Football's Josh Vann to Annual NIL Deal

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360clean has signed its first annual name, image and likeness (NIL) sponsorship deal with a college athlete, announcing a partnership with South Carolina football player Josh Vann.

In this agreement with Josh Vann, 360clean and Vann will focus on including an element that connects back to the local community through a Skills Camp that will be provided for a children's non-profit organization in Charleston, SC. This camp will feature Vann and other select South Carolina football players as instructors for increasing football skills and overcoming obstacles to achieve individual goals as kids.

"I'm excited to be a part of what 360clean is doing with NIL opportunities and the opportunity this is going to provide for me to give back to the community through a football skills camp for a children's non-profit organization in Charleston," said Vann in a statement.

Fans of Gamecock Athletics will also get the chance to hear from Vann in multiple interviews throughout the year, including a sit-down interview days before the Clemson game in November. This NIL sponsorship is being made possible through 360clean's ongoing relationship with the Garnet Trust.

"Josh Vann has been a great representative of the University both on and off the field, including achieving the SEC Academic Honor Roll multiple times," said Barry Bodiford, Co-Founder and CEO of 360clean. "We are excited to work with Josh and provide him this opportunity during his final year at the University of South Carolina."

