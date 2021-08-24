360Converge Releases Free Texting Solution to Help Dealerships Communicate COVID Health & Safety Updates Quickly with Staff and Partners

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 360Converge, the leading provider of workflow automation through text and email in automotive, announced they are offering their platform for dealership staff and partners free of charge. The complimentary service is meant as a stop gap for managers who are facing a critical need for employee communication as the pandemic ramps up again.

Through the complimentary service, clients, prospects and industry friends will be able to upload their staff and vendor lists to the 360Converge platform free of charge and immediately begin texting these groups as needed with the dealership's latest procedures and policies. In addition, lists for onsite vendors and partners can also be created and uploaded to efficiently let the visiting vendors know the COVID policies implemented in the store before they enter to create a safer work environment. If the dealership is unable to log into the platform from their store, 360Converge makes it easy to create a message and send it from their phone or computer on the go. The client can send an email or text to a specific address, and the platform will automatically send out the message, while not disclosing the phone number, and store any responses in the 360Converge inbox.

"360Converge is a partner in the truest sense of the word, so I was not surprised when they offered this texting service as a way to help ease the burden of communicating our COVID policies and practices," said Robert C. Curcio, General Manager, Sun Chevrolet, Inc. "With the situation changing almost daily, I'm relieved we have a way to immediately reach out to our staff, partners, and vendors to keep them informed of our latest policies."

Many across the automotive industry are finding it increasingly difficult to track, and communicate updated federal and state policies, as well as the always-evolving CDC guidelines to both their staff members and the visitors and partners who enter their showrooms. While many platforms have the ability to email groups within the dealership and across stores, it is not the most timely or read communication method. With a 98% read rate within three minutes, text is fast, efficient and the communication channel of choice for sending news, policies and critical updates.

"Text is the best way to connect with a large group of team members and ensure everyone within the organization receives the same message in a timely manner, from your wash bays to your boardrooms," said Todd Smith, 360Converge CEO. "We wanted to help our clients and others in the industry get policy changes, alerts, and news out quickly during this second wave of the pandemic. It's our way of giving back to stop the spread."

Automotive companies interested in taking advantage of the free texting service can upload their lists at https://360converge.com/covid and begin texting their teams immediately. For more information on 360Converge, please visit www.360converge.com.

About 360Converge:

360Converge is an easy to use intuitive workflow automation platform specifically developed for the automotive industry. It works with all automotive CRMs and DMS providers to take your dealership's lifecycle management to the next level through text and email. Let the 360Converge workflow automation platform ensure every customer is communicated with at just the right time. Deliver engaging, meaningful conversations that delight your customers and keep them loyal to your brand. Find out more by visiting www.360converge.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE 360Converge

Related Links

http://www.360converge.com

