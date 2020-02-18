360factors Announces Upgraded Learning Management System (LMS) for the Predict360 Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software, announced today that the company has released a major upgrade to its compliance-centric Learning Management System (LMS) application within its Predict360 software platform.

Unlike standalone systems, Predict360's Learning Management application combines a robust LMS with the ability to link training to associated regulatory requirements, business obligations, risks, controls, audits, issues, policies, procedures, and/or qualifications requirements to create a single, unified GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) system designed specifically for banks and financial services organizations.

The application also features a Qualification Management system that maintains, aggregates and monitors employee qualifications. This enables organizations to streamline the qualification process and ensure that employee qualifications remain current by tracking employee qualifications, monitoring qualification expirations, and maintaining the qualification history of employees and subcontractors. When a qualification is linked to a training course, that course can automatically be assigned to the employee or subcontractor.

"By upgrading our LMS architecture, we are now able to offer a faster, more streamlined user experience," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, Inc. "We've recently onboarded five new bank customers and are confident this is the most unique risk and compliance platform available for banks and financial services organizations today."

Training plans can be created at the corporate, site and group level with tracking and management features for online classroom, web-based training, and ad-hoc training records. Hundreds of training content options are available through integrated content plug-ins from banking industry partners. Customers can also upload their own training courses.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

SOURCE 360factors

Related Links

http://www.360factors.com

