360factors Expands into Credit Unions, Fintech, Insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors Inc. announced today that several credit unions, fintechs, and insurance companies have recently selected Predict360 to enhance their risk and regulatory compliance management programs.

360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance management suite of software solutions is endorsed by the American Bankers Association and has been specifically designed for banks spanning $1B to over $100B in assets. With these new customer wins, Predict360 has expanded into other financial services markets, including credit unions, mortgage providers, FinTechs, and insurance companies.

Predict360 risk management software delivers next-generation risk and compliance technologies with many adaptable, built-in content options available to serve each market, enabling customers to quickly adopt technology and scale their risk and compliance management programs based on industry best practices.

"We are thrilled to see the interest and growth of Predict360 in new markets," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO of 360factors." With the regulatory environment quickly evolving across the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries, we continue to evolve Predict360 to meet our customer's dynamic risk and compliance needs with best-in-class, out-of-the-box applications to manage risk and compliance built on a single common platform with advanced analytical reporting."

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation, and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is an AI-powered Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform that anticipates and mitigates risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusively endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

