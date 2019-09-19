360factors launches Insight360, an out-of-the-box solution for identifying and predicting risks for Banks and Financial Services Institutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors has launched Insight360, a new solution that provides risk insights into identifying and predicting risks based on predictive analytics using internal key risk indicators (KRIs) and external data. The innovative new approach of Insight360 provides risk management professionals with the ability to identify risks that are operating outside of tolerance while predicting emerging risks will help banks and financial service institutions increase profitability, accelerate innovation and new product introductions while improving productivity.

Insight360 provides real-time risk insights using internal and external indicators. It brings risk-related data, processes, and insights across the organization into a single platform to provide dashboards and a current view of how well risk controls are working to improve risk visibility for executives.

Insight360 can operate as a standalone solution while leveraging an organization's existing risk management tools or other governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions. Or Insight360 can be combined with the functionality of 360factors' Predict360 Risk and Compliance Intelligence platform suite to optimize an organization's risk management, compliance, regulatory change and governance processes to proactively mitigate risks.

"Banks want an increase in risk visibility to better predict emerging regulatory risks or identify existing risks that are operating outside of their risk appetite. The issue is that risk reporting is often done using outdated data and/or through inefficient processes which rarely go beyond identifying basic risks without fully understanding how effectively the organization's controls are actually working," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, Inc. "Insight360 is a solution designed for organizations that want a risk intelligence solution which can deliver insights out-of-the-box. No matter where you are in the risk maturity model, Insight360 builds on top of it to deliver better risk intelligence. It combines external data along with internal KRIs and KPIs to deliver a real-time assessment of current and emerging risks for the organization. It helps organizations to gain increased control over their risks by enabling a real-time view of risk performance from the front line to the senior executive management and board of directors"

The solution is now available. For more information on Insight360 visit https://www.360factors.com/insight360.

About 360factors

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit https://www.360factors.com/ for more information.

