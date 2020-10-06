360factors Launches Predict360 Quarterly Certifications and Attestations, an Automated Workflow Solution for Managing Sarbanes-Oxley Reporting Requirements

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software for banks and financial services organizations, announced today that the company has launched Predict360 Quarterly Certifications and Attestations, an innovative software solution that enables public companies in the United States to increase efficiency and ensure confidence in their certification and attestation requirements.

Public companies with Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) requirements often must distribute certification or attestation questionnaires to a variety of managers, department heads and business unit presidents each quarter to ensure the accuracy of their financial information and identify any discrepancies or exceptions. For many large organizations, this is often a manual, time-consuming and frustrating process, especially when faced with the tight deadline mandated by financial reporting requirements.

Predict360 Quarterly Certifications and Attestations features a built-in questionnaire and assessment engine for defining and distributing surveys including questions, help/guidance for each question, and a mechanism to identify which answer(s) create risks that requires further review. An automated workflow then collects the answers from the survey and routes the results to a reviewer who can quickly identify potential issues, provide feedback and trigger follow-up tasks to remediate potential risks.

For executives, survey results from various certifications are aggregated within summary reports that can be further certified. Built on the Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform, the application includes many standard features, including dashboards, interactive calendar for managing follow-up tasks, and automatic email-based notifications for relevant parties.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

